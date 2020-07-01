Music: Fourth of July celebrations smaller or held online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Independence Day celebrations held in the area this Saturday will look vastly different.

The City of Harrisburg, which typically holds a large-scale Independence Day celebration along Riverfront Park, will instead host a much smaller event on City Island. The Borough of Carlisle will forgo its annual fireworks display and instead host an all-virtual event.

Harrisburg’s July 4th Food Trucks & Fireworks will put food in the forefront. Event-goers can enjoy food truck fare from 14 popular vendors including Bake My Day Café, Marsico’s A Taste of Italy, Farm Show Milkshakes, Stock’s on 2nd, Triple Ceez Chicken Wingz, Wow Wagon and Philadelphia Hoagie Co. On The Roll. City Island attractions such as the Arcade, Railroad and Carousel, as well as the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat and Water Golf, will also be open for business.

The annual Harrisburg 4th of July Fireworks, a display that can be seen for miles on both the East and West Shores, will begin at 9:15.

Social distancing practices should be followed while enjoying all activities and attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating.