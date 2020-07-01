Music: Fourth of July celebrations smaller or held online

Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Independence Day celebrations held in the area this Saturday will look vastly different.
The City of Harrisburg, which typically holds a large-scale Independence Day celebration along Riverfront Park, will instead host a much smaller event on City Island. The Borough of Carlisle will forgo its annual fireworks display and instead host an all-virtual event.
Harrisburg’s July 4th Food Trucks & Fireworks will put food in the forefront. Event-goers can enjoy food truck fare from 14 popular vendors including Bake My Day Café, Marsico’s A Taste of Italy, Farm Show Milkshakes, Stock’s on 2nd, Triple Ceez Chicken Wingz, Wow Wagon and Philadelphia Hoagie Co. On The Roll. City Island attractions such as the Arcade, Railroad and Carousel, as well as the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat and Water Golf, will also be open for business.
The annual Harrisburg 4th of July Fireworks, a display that can be seen for miles on both the East and West Shores, will begin at 9:15.
Social distancing practices should be followed while enjoying all activities and attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating.
Beyond in-person activities, the City of Harrisburg has also scheduled virtual events for the afternoon and evening. These include online performances from local bands, virtual family activities and a livestream of the fireworks. Musical acts will include Casey Watson at 12:30, Dandy at 1:30, Hunter Root at 2:30, Dillweed at 3:30, Sean Suttell at 4:30, Anthony Cannon at 5:30, Grant Bryan at 6:30, Justin Angelo Band at 7:30, and Olivia Farabaugh at 8:30.
Virtual family programming include Mickey Spain at 1 p.m., Whitaker Center’s Patriotic Pop Rocket Activity at 3 p.m., Challenge Island’s Bubble Making Activity at 4 p.m., Gamut Theatre’s 5 Rules of COVID Sing-Along at 5 p.m., and Gamut Theatre’s Theatre Basic Class at 6 p.m.
Events can be viewed at the scheduled time on the City of Harrisburg’s Facebook page or anytime at harrisburgpa.gov/july4th.
The Borough of Carlisle’s virtual 4th of July Celebration will showcase a 30-minute video that has been specially produced for the occasion.
The video will feature select highlights of past fireworks, as well as stories of local historical figures that played a role in the Revolutionary War and America’s independence. History will be brought to life by Historic Carlisle Inc., who will provide reenactors to impersonate individuals such as General John Armstrong, Major John Andre and Molly Pitcher.
St. Paul’s Brass Quintet will provide the music for the celebration video. To view the video, visit www.carlislepa.org. The video will be available for viewing on July 4th on the borough’s website.
