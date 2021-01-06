Music: Concert series brings music to Whitaker Center

Kraines graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School and, along with performing with Kang, plays with the Daedalus Quartet, as well as the Philadelphia-based Network for New Music, the Arcana Ensemble and the improvisatory ensemble Great Blue Heron. He has performed his own compositions in collaboration with artists such as Awadagin Pratt, Mimi Stillman, Maria Jette, Ilana Davidson and the English Symphony Orchestra.

Works performed will include Passacaglia by Johan Halvorsen (based on a Theme by George Frideric Handel); Three Pieces for Violin and Cello by Kraines, Divertimento for Violin and Cello, Op 37, No. 1 by Ernst Toch; Sudden, Unbidden by Anna Weesner; Spiritual for cello solo by Nansi Carroll; Two-Part Inventions No. 8 in F Major and No. 6 in E Major by Johann Sebastian Bach; and Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel.

Market Square Concerts has held live, in-person performances since their 2020-2021 season began in October. Peter Sirotin, the organization’s co-director, said the group has been extremely careful about presenting live events, but thanks to the Whitaker Center, which allows plenty of space for social distancing, they have been able to do it safely.