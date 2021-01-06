Music: Concert series brings music to Whitaker Center

Market Square Concerts, one of the few arts organizations in the region that continues to hold in-person events, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Whitaker Center for the Science and the Arts in Harrisburg.
The performance will feature violinist Juliette Kang and her husband, cellist Thomas Kraines. The duo will perform a wide-ranging program of music by Handel, Bach, Ravel, Ernest Toch and contemporary composers Nansi Carroll, Anna Weesner and Thomas Kraines.
Those attending the concert will be able to socially distance themselves due to the large size of the Whitaker Center’s Sunoco Performance Theater. Additional safety precautions stipulated by Gov. Tom Wolf's guidelines will also be in place. For those who may want to stay home out of caution, the option of purchasing access to high-quality video or audio recordings a week after the concert is also offered.
Kang is an award-winning Canadian violinist who serves as first associate concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra. She has enjoyed an active and varied career and has been featured as a soloist with such orchestras as the San Francisco Symphony, the Baltimore Symphony and the Boston Pops, as well as international orchestras such as the Czech Philharmonic, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. In 1994, Kang won first prize at the 1994 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and was presented in recital at New York's Carnegie Hall.
Kraines graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School and, along with performing with Kang, plays with the Daedalus Quartet, as well as the Philadelphia-based Network for New Music, the Arcana Ensemble and the improvisatory ensemble Great Blue Heron. He has performed his own compositions in collaboration with artists such as Awadagin Pratt, Mimi Stillman, Maria Jette, Ilana Davidson and the English Symphony Orchestra.
Works performed will include Passacaglia by Johan Halvorsen (based on a Theme by George Frideric Handel); Three Pieces for Violin and Cello by Kraines, Divertimento for Violin and Cello, Op 37, No. 1 by Ernst Toch; Sudden, Unbidden by Anna Weesner; Spiritual for cello solo by Nansi Carroll; Two-Part Inventions No. 8 in F Major and No. 6 in E Major by Johann Sebastian Bach; and Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel.
Market Square Concerts has held live, in-person performances since their 2020-2021 season began in October. Peter Sirotin, the organization’s co-director, said the group has been extremely careful about presenting live events, but thanks to the Whitaker Center, which allows plenty of space for social distancing, they have been able to do it safely.
He recalls that during the opening concert several audience members came up to him and said how much they missed the live music experience and how much it meant to them during this challenging time.
“My hope is that after this pandemic is over, people will return to concert halls with a renewed appreciation of how nourishing live performances can be for the spirit, and how helpful arts can be in making sense of our increasingly complex world,” he said.
Tickets are $35, $30 for seniors and $5 for college students. Tickets are free for school-age students and $10 for one accompanying parent or sibling. Audio and video recordings, available one week after the performance, are $5 and $10, respectively. The Whitaker Center for the Science and the Arts is located at 222 Market St., in Harrisburg.
For tickets and information, visit www.marketsquareconcerts.org/concerts or call 717-221-9599.