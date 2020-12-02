Music: Celtic Thunder transmits holiday nostalgia with virtual Christmas show

The virtual "Celtic Thunder Christmas" show features five of the group's most beloved singers including Kelly, McGinty, Keith Harkin, Paul Byrom and Scotsman George Donaldson. The online concert will also include bonus 2020 footage of current Celtic Thunder singers spreading holiday cheer while reflecting on the original performance.

Perhaps the best known of the singers featured during this 2010 show is McGinty who is from Derry in Northern Ireland. McGinty became known to American audiences as foreign exchange student Rory Flanagan in the role in Fox’s hit television series "Glee." Aside from performing with Celtic Thunder, McGinty continues to act and has also recorded two solo EPS.

Harkin is from Derry City, Ireland, and has performed for former President Barack Obama at The White House, for Muhammad Ali at Celebrity Fight Night, and performing the National Anthem at the Garden for the Boston Celtics. Harkin left Celtic Thunder in 2016.

Byrom is considered by many to be one of Ireland’s finest crossover tenors. Starting in the business at a very young age, the Dublin-born singer has been in the music industry for over 25 years. Byrom loves performing in a wide range of productions, from operas to oratorio to recitals and in particular, musical theater. He was one of the original Celtic Thunder singers but left the show in 2010 to pursue a solo career.