Music: Celtic Thunder transmits holiday nostalgia with virtual Christmas show

The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University will be digging into the vaults of a local holiday favorite for a virtual show.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, the center will present the Irish group Celtic Thunder's holiday concert, "Celtic Thunder Christmas," which was filmed in 2010 but hasn't been available to the public since 2015. The performance will feature holiday favorites such as "Let It Snow," "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland," as well as beautiful original compositions such as “Christmas Morning Donegal” and “Christmas Overture."
Celtic Thunder is a favorite with arts center audiences and has appeared numerous times on PBS television.
Celtic Thunder Christmas will be offered as a Video on Demand for $35. It will go live on Dec. 18 and purchasers will have 48 hours to watch the performance. During that time it can be paused, restarted and watched as many times as the viewer would like.
Tickets can be purchased at www.luhrscenterboxoffice.com.
Celtic Thunder was formed in 2007 as a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble. The cast generally includes four to five exceptionally talented male singers who perform with a full band.
There have been several personnel changes throughout the years, but many of the frontmen, including Ryan Kelly, who has been with the group the whole time, and Damian McGinty and Neil Bryne, who have been members for more than 10 years, have shown remarkable longevity.
The virtual "Celtic Thunder Christmas" show features five of the group's most beloved singers including Kelly, McGinty, Keith Harkin, Paul Byrom and Scotsman George Donaldson. The online concert will also include bonus 2020 footage of current Celtic Thunder singers spreading holiday cheer while reflecting on the original performance.
Perhaps the best known of the singers featured during this 2010 show is McGinty who is from Derry in Northern Ireland. McGinty became known to American audiences as foreign exchange student Rory Flanagan in the role in Fox’s hit television series "Glee." Aside from performing with Celtic Thunder, McGinty continues to act and has also recorded two solo EPS.
Harkin is from Derry City, Ireland, and has performed for former President Barack Obama at The White House, for Muhammad Ali at Celebrity Fight Night, and performing the National Anthem at the Garden for the Boston Celtics. Harkin left Celtic Thunder in 2016.
Byrom is considered by many to be one of Ireland’s finest crossover tenors. Starting in the business at a very young age, the Dublin-born singer has been in the music industry for over 25 years. Byrom loves performing in a wide range of productions, from operas to oratorio to recitals and in particular, musical theater. He was one of the original Celtic Thunder singers but left the show in 2010 to pursue a solo career.
Kelly is a Northern Irish singer and is the only original Celtic Thunder singer. He is also known for his collaboration with Neil Byrne on his solo albums and has released two solo albums of his own.
Donaldson, from Glasgow Scotland, was also one of the show's original singers. He remained with Celtic Thunder until his death in 2014. He was the Celtic Thunder's lead singer.
Fans of the group say that part of the magic of Celtic Thunder is their emotionally charged shows that appeal to audiences from young to old and all points in between. Throughout the years they have performed live to millions of fans around the world, and their devoted followers flock to Celtic Thunder’s official YouTube channel, which has over 200 million views. They also have an impressive catalog of recorded music, which led Billboard Magazine to name them the Top World Album Artist in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016.
