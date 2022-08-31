Music: Celtic music to be featured at Kings Gap State Park

On Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Friends of Kings Gap will present the final concert of its monthly summer music session, Music on the Mountain.

The event will feature two bands: Fire in the Glen and The Celtic Martins. It will be held on the lawn in front of the Cameron-Masland Mansion at Kings Gap State Park, located at 500 Kings Gap Road in Carlisle.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. The event will be held rain or shine and attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food vendors will be on hand for those desiring a snack or something to drink.

Blending traditional Irish, Scottish and Cape Breton styles with its own "Celtic eclectic" approach, Fire in the Glen has been pleasing crowds since 1999. Band founder, fiddler and bodhran player Tom Knapp is joined onstage by Amanda Wells on guitar, percussion and vocals, and Rod Nevin on Highland bagpipes, Scottish small pipes, pennywhistle, ukulele and vocals.

Fire in the Glen has shared the stage with such Celtic luminaries as Lunasa, Great Big Sea, Enter the Haggis, Fil Campbell, Aoife Clancy, the Young Dubliners and Barleyjuice, among others. They have performed at the Festival Celtic Colours International Festival in Cape Breton, the Celtic Fling in Mount Hope, and at countless pubs, festivals, wedding receptions and other events.

The Celtic Martins (formerly the Martin Family Band) features the award-winning fiddling sisters, Emily, Melissa and Christy. They are joined on stage by brothers Brian, on drums and guitar, Zach on fiddle, and Alex Martin on drums and fiddle. Their dad Nelson is on guitar, and mom Elaine is on bass to round out the band.

The siblings each began their musical career with the fiddle at age 5, branching out over time to other instruments, including Irish whistles, bagpipes, guitar, accordion, cello, drums, percussion and vocals. The Celtic Martians hail from southeastern Pennsylvania and have been performing together for nearly 20 years.

Always a crowd favorite at festivals and other public events, the group delights audiences with high-energy, fiddle-driven Celtic music and spectacular Irish step dance. As with Fire in the Glen, the Celtic Martins perform music from Ireland, Scotland and Cape Breton, but they also add a healthy dose of traditional music from Quebec and the United States. They have performed at many venues including Bethlehem Music Fest, Smoky Mountain Highland Games, the Kutztown Folk Festival, Bitterroot Valley Highland Games and more.

Kings Gap State Park sits on top of South Mountain and there is a sweeping panoramic view of Cumberland Valley visible behind the mansion for concert-goers to enjoy. Come early and take a stroll along any of the beautiful 16 miles of hiking trails available at the park. Aside from the Music on the Mountain Concert Series, the park offers many environmental education events, such as the pre-school environmental awareness and environmental problem-solving programs.

For more information, visit FriendsOfKingsGap.org or call 717-486-5031.