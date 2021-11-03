Music: Carlisle Town Band returns to the stage for fall concert

The Carlisle Town Band, who like many performing groups was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, returns to the stage on Sunday for its first formal concert since late 2019.

The performance will feature the world premiere of a piece dedicated to longtime member and local music educator Joyce Shatto. The concert will be held at the Carlisle Theatre located at 40 W. High St., at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission are free. The band plays under the direction of Dave Rohrer.

“The band is really excited to be back together as a full ensemble,” Rohrer said. “There are a lot of social aspects of playing in a group like this. It’s really great to be able to see and speak to each other.”

This special return performance will feature “Farewell to a Trumpeter,” a composition written in memory of Joyce Shatto who passed away in January. Shatto had played in the trumpet section in the Carlisle Town Band for decades and had also served as the band’s longtime librarian for more than 25 years.

Shatto was a dedicated music educator and musician with degrees from Murray State University and Temple University. Aside from her tenure with the Carlisle Town Band, Shatto played second trumpet for the Hershey Symphony for 31 years and assisted with the Hershey Symphony's Festival Strings for middle school string players. She also performed with the Carlisle Brass Quintet, the Dickinson College Community Orchestra, and played in the pit for various performances of the Harrisburg Civic Opera.

John Bugosh, an area composer and bandleader, wrote the piece dedicated to her. He and Shatto were colleagues for many years in the Cumberland Valley School District where she was the orchestra director at Eagle View Middle School. Bugosh was the supervisor of music at the school district from 1999 to 2005 and director of high school bands from 1973 to 1997.

Bugosh is also the retired director of the New Cumberland Town Band. Although he proclaims that he is not a prolific composer, he does say that the majority of his compositions are ballads or "song-like."

“When I heard about her death, I was shocked,” he said. “Writing the piece was a way to work through the grief that I felt.”

Bugosh describes the piece as “somber, with a pretty, pleasant melody.” Fitting to the instrument that Shatto played, there is a trumpet solo at the beginning and also at the end.

Other works performed during the concert include Clifton Williams’ “Symphonic Dance No. 3, ‘Fiesta,’" James Swearingen’s “Dawn of a New Day” and Anthony O’Toole’s “Hung Aloft the Night."

The Carlisle Town Band consists of some 65 musicians who have a love of their craft and a desire to share it with their community. The band’s repertoire includes patriotic music, marches, Broadway and movie show tunes, waltzes, overtures and other selections. New members are always welcome and auditions are not required. Rehearsals are Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carlisle Town Band Hall, 35 E. South St., Carlisle. To learn more about the band, visit www.carlisleband.org or follow them on Facebook.

