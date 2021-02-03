Music: Carlisle native Noah Fowler a young, rising musician

Many of us have our favorites among the musical celebrities who fill the airways, appear on TV and dominate our social media. There is so much amazing talent out there that sometimes we forget to check out the fine musicians who live and perform right in our own community.
One such example is Noah Fowler, an accomplished young guitarist, songwriter, producer and Carlisle native. Fowler plays Americana-tinged originals that he says have the “energy of rock, lyricism of folk, the complexity of jazz, and the character of country.” He’s played at the farmer’s market on Carlisle square, in local restaurants and during First Night Carlisle. Just last spring his band, Fowler and Folk, was nominated for a Local Grammy Award by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.
Fowler has been influenced by many, but he says that Paul Wegman from Natural Music Studios has been his longest-standing music mentor.
“I started studying with him when I was in sixth grade and the first two or three years was just learning guitar,” he said. “And then I got really interested in songwriting and recording, and he let me use all of the studio equipment and explore that whole side of things.”
“He was big on the total package,” he added. “I got a chance to explore all these different aspects of the music business. You’re playing, you’re writing, you are engineering; you know, all the different things that you could do.”
Equally important in Fowler’s early musical life was the Carlisle High School’s coffee house program. Coordinated by staff member Grayson Rech and held three times a year, these coffeehouses provided an opportunity for the school’s musicians, singers and poets to perform.
“From what I remember, that was really all that mattered to me, like in my entire four years of high school,” Fowler said. “I was always thinking when’s the next coffeehouse? What songs am I going to play? Who am I going to play them with? That really was my education.”
After graduating from high school in 2018, Fowler decided to pursue a degree from Berklee’s famed College of Music. Taking a slightly different route, he elected to enroll in a “pathway” program for accepted Berklee students at Holland College School of Performing Arts on Prince Edward Island in Canada. While there, he discovered the traditional music from that region and started the podcast “On a Good Note,” during which he interviewed tradition-based musicians such as bluesman Scott Parsons and the Acadian-based band Inn Echo.
Tiring of the Canadian cold winters, Fowler transferred to Berklee’s Boston campus for his sophomore year, but due to the pandemic he has now moved back to Carlisle.
“Studying anything in college is really expensive today,” he said. “It’s hard to justify spending that much money to study online when so much of what I loved about that school was the community and the in-person interaction and the personal relationships with teachers.
“I’m waiting until it’s fully in-person before I go back,” he said.
So, what’s ahead for Noah Fowler? He’s used this time during the quarantine to do a lot of exploring to try to figure out what he is most interested in pursuing.
“I think I want to switch over to music production and engineering, which is objectively, is the hardest major at Berklee,” he said. “I have become really passionate about things like acoustics, sound treatment and digital manipulation of sound. It’s a really exciting field.”