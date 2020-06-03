Music: Carlisle musician turns to online instruction

Translating what the studio does to an online platform had its challenges, but Wegmann says that his students were by and large happy to be able to continue.

“I’m pleased with how the lessons are going, but it’s a very different experience because we are not able to play together,” he said. “It’s a little more constrained, and I have to do a lot more explaining since we are not able to interact in the same way musically.”

One of the big advantages of online instruction is the ability to easily record lessons.

“Students can record the entire lesson or just short demonstration exercises,” Wegmann said. “ When they sign off, they can have a nice series of examples to work on for next time.”

He notes that he also uses a digital tablet and can screen share chord progressions and other handy information in real time. “After the lesson I can send them an email copy, which serves as a static notebook for their individual lesson.”

Wegmann is interested in increasing the number of students in his studio, and says that online instruction is a good way to do so. “I have been teaching people from outside of the area who otherwise have not been able to do lessons,” he said.