Music: Carlisle musician turns to online instruction

While many lives have been changed by the pandemic, musicians who rely on income from playing gigs are among the most challenged by the restrictions of social distancing.
Facing the uncertainty of not knowing when things will open up, some have taken to the internet where it’s now possible to find a broad range of wonderful, online concerts. Taking a different approach, Paul Wegmann, a Carlisle–based guitarist and owner of Natural Music Studios, has been putting his energy into migrating his large private music studio to online instruction.
“I really look forward to the day that I can get back to in-person teaching,” he said. “But I’m looking at the techniques I’m developing for virtual instruction as an expansion of possibilities rather than a limit.”
Unlike many music lesson studios, Wegmann founded Natural Music Studios as a “boutique operation” where students can learn many of the creative aspects of music.
“Students basically come to learn from someone who is just in their own laboratory, doing their work,” he said. “They sort become my apprentice as they go through the process of learning to play their instrument, writing songs and recording.”
Wegmann doesn’t follow a predetermined pedagogy, but instead tailors his lessons to each individual student. “The way I think of it is that we are musicians learning and making music together,” he said. “Everyone is on a very individual journey.”
Translating what the studio does to an online platform had its challenges, but Wegmann says that his students were by and large happy to be able to continue.
“I’m pleased with how the lessons are going, but it’s a very different experience because we are not able to play together,” he said. “It’s a little more constrained, and I have to do a lot more explaining since we are not able to interact in the same way musically.”
One of the big advantages of online instruction is the ability to easily record lessons.
“Students can record the entire lesson or just short demonstration exercises,” Wegmann said. “ When they sign off, they can have a nice series of examples to work on for next time.”
He notes that he also uses a digital tablet and can screen share chord progressions and other handy information in real time. “After the lesson I can send them an email copy, which serves as a static notebook for their individual lesson.”
Wegmann is interested in increasing the number of students in his studio, and says that online instruction is a good way to do so. “I have been teaching people from outside of the area who otherwise have not been able to do lessons,” he said.
Wegmann studied recording engineering and production management at Berklee College of Music in Boston and since then has worked as a sound engineer, programmer, performer and songwriter in many studios in Boston, New York and New Jersey. He has done everything from audio production to theater, museum installations and soundtracks. He has played in bands performing numerous genres such as rock, jazz, R&B, rap and world music. In recent years, he has performed locally with the John Terlazzo and Voices in the Hall.
To learn more about Paul Wegmann and Natural Music Studios, visit www.paulwegmann.com.
