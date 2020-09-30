Music: Carlisle Musical Arts Club to host concert in the park

Many of us are missing the opportunity to hear live music, but one local organization has taken advantage of milder fall weather to plan an outdoor event.

Barring rain, the Carlisle Musical Arts Club will hold an outdoor concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 in Pavilion No. 1 of South Middleton Township Park. The concert will feature classical and pop music played by select members of the Carlisle Musical Arts Club. The park is located at 534 Park Drive in Boiling Springs.

Performers will include a piano and flute duo featuring Lindy and Vicki Mack and Janis Glosenger; Two Flutes Squared featuring Sue Northey, Janeanne Wantz, Susan Miller and Lori Elliott; Beth Greenberg and Mark Swartz on clarinet and guitar; Craig Jurgensen on piano; and Mark Swartz on classical guitar.

The group has organized the concert in such a way to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Performers will be masked and will sit socially distanced from each other and the audience.

Musicians playing wind instruments will use “wind-d-fenders,” a device developed for flute players playing under windy conditions, which have been cleverly repurposed to limit breath projection. Additionally, a sound system will be used so that everyone can hear the music, even at a distance.

