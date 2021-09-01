Music: Carlisle Musical Arts Club sponsors concert on Sept. 19

Robinson is a talented singer who has performed in a variety of settings, including opera and musical theater. He has been seen performing with Messiah College Opera Association, Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, Carlisle Theatre Company and more. He has performed such works as Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem, Handel’s Messiah, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, and Camille Saint-Saëns Christmas Oratorio.

This is the 96th season of the Carlisle Musical Arts Club. The club was organized in 1925 by a group of classical music performers to provide opportunities for musicians to perform together and also to bring more quality music to the area. The group sponsors an annual concert for the public and also provides college scholarships for high school students who are planning to major in music.

Additionally, the Carlisle Musical Arts Club holds monthly concerts featuring their members performing a wide variety of music both solo and in different sized ensembles. These programs are also open to the public and are held the second Tuesday of each month from October to May, at 7:30 p.m. at YWCA Carlisle located at 301 G St. The Carlisle Musical Arts Club welcomes new members and urges anyone who enjoys performing classical music to consider joining.

More information on membership can be found at carlislemusicalartsclub.com.

