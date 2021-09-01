Music: Carlisle Musical Arts Club sponsors concert on Sept. 19

The Carlisle Musical Arts Club will hold a community concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Carlisle United Methodist Church, located at 333 S. Spring Garden St. The event will feature concert organist Daniel Dorty, who will perform on the church’s new digital 4-manual Walker organ. Baritone Matthew A. Robinson will be a featured soloist.
The program will feature organ works through the centuries including compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Edward Elgar and Charles-Marie Widor. The concert will be offered free of charge.
The Carlisle United Methodist Church asks that all attendees wear masks when entering the building. In the sanctuary, seating in the center section is reserved for those who have been vaccinated, while it is suggested that others sit in the side sections where social distancing is more possible.
Dorty is currently the organist and director of music at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Mechanicsburg. He graduated from Messiah University where he majored in organ performance. Besides his duties at the church, he maintains a private teaching studio for organ, piano and voice students and serves as accompanist for the Susquehanna Chorale.
Dorty was a recipient of a Carlisle Musical Arts Club’s four-year college scholarship from 2009 to 2013. He is a member of the American Guild of Organists and the American Choral Directors Association.
Robinson is a talented singer who has performed in a variety of settings, including opera and musical theater. He has been seen performing with Messiah College Opera Association, Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, Carlisle Theatre Company and more. He has performed such works as Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem, Handel’s Messiah, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, and Camille Saint-Saëns Christmas Oratorio.
This is the 96th season of the Carlisle Musical Arts Club. The club was organized in 1925 by a group of classical music performers to provide opportunities for musicians to perform together and also to bring more quality music to the area. The group sponsors an annual concert for the public and also provides college scholarships for high school students who are planning to major in music.
Additionally, the Carlisle Musical Arts Club holds monthly concerts featuring their members performing a wide variety of music both solo and in different sized ensembles. These programs are also open to the public and are held the second Tuesday of each month from October to May, at 7:30 p.m. at YWCA Carlisle located at 301 G St. The Carlisle Musical Arts Club welcomes new members and urges anyone who enjoys performing classical music to consider joining.
More information on membership can be found at carlislemusicalartsclub.com.