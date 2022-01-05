Music: Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass Band plays at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

It’s Pennsylvania Farm Show time again! Many area residents look forward to the return of this magnificent event - the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation.

Now in its 106th year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show will run from Saturday through Jan. 15, and will be held at the PA Farm Show Complex, located at 2300 N. Cameron St., in Harrisburg. If you go, you’ll get to experience those delicious farm show shakes, watch a rodeo demonstration, and find out who bakes the best apple pie, but you’ll also get to hear some live music from the Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass Band.

The Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass Band, featuring siblings Autumn and Canyon Moore, will be playing on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage and again on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage. During both sets, audiences will get to hear the musical styles, such as bluegrass, gospel, country and hoedowns, that have traditionally been a part of rural culture. Beyond playing music, the members of Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass Band also square dance and will participate in the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show Square Dance Competition, which will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. in the New Holland Arena.

The Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass Band has been performing together since 2009. Autumn, 19, is currently attending Penn State University, and Canyon, 17, is a junior in high school and taking dual enrollment courses at HACC. Autumn plays mandolin, bass and guitar, Canyon the guitar, and both of them sing. Always interested in helping their peers to develop an appreciation for the music and dance that they love, Autumn and Canyon are part of a nationwide group called Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars and take every opportunity to perform at a music festival geared toward showcasing young musicians. When not playing music, their interests range from square dancing to raising animals and many other activities

Autumn and Canyon Moore are no strangers to the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This is the 12th year that they’ll return to participate in the Square Dance Competition. The competition is a multi-age affair, but Autumn says it's amazing how many young participants the square dance draws.

“It’s a lot of 4-H kids and some home school groups, but really just kids that want to meet other people and have fun,” she said.

Autumn and Canyon are part of the Juniata County Hillbillies who they say are sending five squares of dancers to the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year. “We all got the music and set of calls ahead of time and have been practicing," she said. “During the competition, the caller generally follows what you’ve practiced but sometimes you have to watch out as they might throw in something different!”

They’ve always come home with first place ribbons, Autumn reported.

During the Square Dance Competition, the participants dance to recorded music, but Canyon says the music is very similar to what they play in the Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass Band.

“It’s all a blend of bluegrass, country and gospel music,” he said.

Autumn says they have been playing music and dancing for so long that the relationship is very clear to her. “You can’t really have square dancing without music, and when you are playing the music, you’re thinking how it would be like to dance to it,” she said. “You always need to make it dance-able.”

Autumn has also served this year as a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Junior Committee, a group of young people who are organizing events to help get more youth involved in the Farm Show. Activities planned include square and swing dancing to be held Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m., and line dancing to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be held in the New Holland Arena.

For more information about Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass Band, visit www.buffalomountainbluegrass.com. To learn more about the Pennsylvania Farm Show including schedule and parking details, visit www.farmshow.pa.gov.

