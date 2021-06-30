Music: Bosler virtual program explores roots of Black music in America

Musician Karlus Trapp will be the latest featured as part of the Music@Bosler Series. The virtual program will cover "Exploring the Roots of Black music in America" from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8.

During the event, Trapp will take participants on a musical journey through the last 100 years of American culture, meeting important African-American performers along the way.

The journey begins in New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz and home of Louis Armstrong, one of America’s national treasures. Next, participants will travel to Arkansas to visit and learn about Scott Joplin, the King of Ragtime. The journey continues through the Roaring Twenties, the jumping and jiving '30s and '40s, the rocking '50s, the soulful '60s and '70s, and the classic '80s.

The music will evoke a two-step dance down Bourbon Street, the atmosphere of a noisy saloon, a Hi-De-Ho call and response with Cab Calloway, and the calypso folk of Harry Belafonte.

The program will include musical spotlights on such musicians as Diana Ross and the Supremes, Stevie Wonder and Chuck Berry. Throughout the experience, viewers can hear anew the music that influenced and laid the foundations for the music of today.

