Music: Blues society hosts virtual jams

Like many local arts organizations, the Blues Society of Central Pennsylvania (BSCP) has sought ways to stay connected with the community despite not being able to hold in-person events.

Although the group was forced to suspend its signature weekly jams in March, it has since moved online to host the BSCP Virtual Jam.

BSCP Virtual Jams are live-streamed every Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. Generally, three or so musicians are featured and each virtual jam is followed by the opportunity for viewers to gather together on Zoom during the “Post Jam Happy Hour.”

BSCP’s President Kathryn Gregoire explains that these events are not actually jams, but have more of a performance format. “We wanted to continue to sponsor weekly events, but it’s not really possible to ‘jam’ using the internet,” she said. “Problems with bandwidth and different internet speeds cause too much delay from one computer to the next.”

Instead the group showcases noteworthy local, regional and national blues musicians during each virtual jam. These musicians perform solo, in duos or sometimes in trios. Every Monday the schedule for the following Thursday’s jam is posted on BSCP’s website. Additionally, past recordings of BSCP Virtual Jams can be found on the Blues Society of Central PA Facebook Group page.