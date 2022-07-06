Music: Bluegrass on the Grass festival returns Saturday

After a two-year hiatus, Bluegrass on the Grass is back again.

Before the pandemic sidelined this and other events, the popular festival delighted thousands of bluegrass fans from near and far. Now organizers have announced that the 25th edition of Bluegrass on the Grass will be held on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Bluegrass on the Grass will return to the same beautiful location: Dickinson College’s academic quad located at 201 W. High St., in Carlisle. Five nationally-acclaimed musical acts will be featured, including Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Circus No. 9, Charm City Junction, Mile Twelve and the New Dismembered Tennesseans. The festival will be held rain or shine and is offered free to the public.

Festival-goers should plan to bring their own lawn chair or a blanket. If desired, they can take advantage of a wide variety of vendors who will offer fares such as french fries, bratwurst, Thai food, ice cream, non-alcoholic drinks and smoothies for purchase.

Restrooms, as well as bike racks, will be available. Since Dickinson College is a smoke-free campus, attendees are asked to refrain from smoking while at the festival.

The performance sets are as follows: The New Dismembered Tennesseans at noon, Circus No. 9 at 12:45 p.m., Charm City Junction at 1:30 p.m., Mile 12 at 2:15 p.m. and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at 3 p.m.. The musicians return for a second set beginning at 3:35 p.m. with The New Dismembered Tennesseans, Circus No. 9 at 4:30 p.m., Charm City Junction at 5:15 p.m., Mile 12 at 6 p.m., and finishing with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at 6:45 p.m.

Having won just about every award available to him in the music business, just last month Michael Cleveland was named a 2022 National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts. This is the highest award available in the United States for artists who are involved in the folk and traditional arts with recipients nominated by a member of the public and then selected by a panel of experts.

Previous to this Cleveland had been named Fiddle Player of the Year 12 times by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), and his band Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper had been chosen as IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year five times. Cleveland also won a Grammy in 2019 for his album "Tall Fiddler." Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper have played together for more than 15 years.

Circus No. 9 is a progressive bluegrass group that comes from Tennessee. Described as a band that "blurs the lines between bluegrass, jazz, and rock,” Circus No. 9 has appeared alongside such bluegrass giants as David Grisman, Bryan Sutton and Larry Keel. The band is fronted by mandolinist Thomas Cassell who is the winner of the 2016 Rockgrass Mandolin Contest.

Charm City Junction is a Baltimore-based acoustic roots quartet that blends together Old-Time rhythms, Irish melodies and hard-driving bluegrass. Together since 2014, the group features an unusual combination of instruments that include fiddle, clawhammer banjo, button accordion and upright bass. The group is fronted by Patrick McAvinue who was the 2017 IMBA Fiddle Player of the Year. Their second album, Duckpin, debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts.

Mile Twelve is a modern string band from Massachusetts who were the 2020 IBMA New Artists of the Year award winners. They have performed around the glove including tours in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, and have appeared at major bluegrass festivals including RockyGrass, IBMA Bluegrass Live! and Milwaukee Irish Festival.

Coming from Tennessee, the New Dismembered Tennesseans revive the music of their namesake. Once one of the most influential bluegrass bands in the region, the Dismembered Tennesseans had been an area staple for more than 70 years. In spring 2019, original member Doc Cullis on banjo, band alum Laura Walker on bass and Don Cassel on mandolin formed the New Dismembered Tennesseans, along with three new members: Bobby Burns on guitar, Eleanor Bright on clawhammer banjo and guitar, and Tom Morley on fiddle.

Bluegrass on the Grass is sponsored by the Dickinson College’s Chautauqua Concert Series, local businesses and numerous patrons.