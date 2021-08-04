Music: Area music organization reaches milestone as it announces new season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The remaining five concerts in the series will move to the Market Square Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg and all will be held at 7:30 p.m. The first, on Nov. 17 will feature clarinetist David Shifrin, cellist Peter Wiley and pianist Anna Polonsky who will perform clarinet and cello sonatas by Brahms, as well as Beethoven’s own arrangement of his magnificent Septet.

On Jan. 5, the Philadelphia Baroque Ensemble, Tempesta di Mare, and actors from the Gamut Theater will perform English Orpheus: a cabaret on the eternal themes of love, with songs and instrumental music by John Dowland, John Blow, Henry Purcell and George Frideric Handel, as well as poetry by William Shakespeare. Then, on Feb. 15 pianist, composer and writer Stephen Hough will perform music by Frederic Chopin, Robert Schumann and Alan Rawsthorne, as well as a composition of his own.

The season continues in the spring with Market Square Concerts’ 40th Anniversary Concert featuring music by world-class living composers, including Jeremy Gill, Robert Pound, Avner Dorman and Zev Malina. The season will conclude on April 21 with the annual Stuart and Friends program featuring Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra maestro Stuart Malina.