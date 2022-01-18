Mechanicsburg woman receives second place in jam bar contest at Farm Show

HARRISBURG – Marie Miller was almost in a jam about delivering her entry for one of the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show baking contests last week.

The Mechanicsburg woman had no trouble making her raspberry streusel bars for the jelly/jam bar contest. She made them early on the morning of the competition on the second day of the Farm Show.

While her husband was outside spreading salt on the icy driveway, she was cooling her heels and waiting for the raspberry streusel bars to cool. Then, she began watching the clock.

“It took longer for them to cool so I could cut them,” she said. “With the bad weather, I thought of not coming, then we decided to come. We got here at the last minute.” She handed in her entry with moments to spare.

Her efforts paid off when her entry won second prize, a red ribbon and $100. Miller, a baker who frequently enters the Farm Show baking contests, won first prize in the 2019 Farm Show Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest.

Other winners in the jelly/jam bar contest were Sharon Kurtz of Emmaus, first prize and $200; Terri Stewart of Blair County, third prize and $50; Sally Reinhoehl of Schuylkill County, fourth prize and a ribbon; and Pam Foor of Everett, fifth place and a ribbon.

Sponsored by Christina Maser Pantry of Lancaster, the contest was open to any Pennsylvania resident using jelly, jam or preserves as an ingredient in their bar cookies. Commercial mixes were not permitted.

After two days of fancy baking contests including fudge-rich chocolate cakes, royal-looking angel food cakes and too-pretty-to-eat apple pies, the Farm Show crowd was ready for something more familiar – jelly.

They were ready for some bar cookies, which usually are both tasty to eat and easy for the baker who doesn’t have to go through the hassle of forming individual cookies.

Miller, who works in the salad bar and cut fruit areas of the Giant Company, said she chose her recipe “because everyone seems to like raspberry. Almond goes well with it. I came up with this recipe at the last minute and got here at the last minute, too.”

Recipes for the jam bar contest were not yet on the Farm Show's website. Her winning recipe and recipes of other winners of the Farm Show baking contests will be available at farmshow.pa.gov.

