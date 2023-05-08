Mechanicsburg and Camp Hill's downtown associations will host art walks this Saturday.

The 21st Annual Mechanicsburg Art and Wine Walk from the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The self-guided stroll will include a wine trail with wine tastings at 19 downtown businesses.

The event will also feature eight musicians, art from 21 local artists and a silent auction.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or on the day of the event. Attendees will need their driver's license since the event is for those 21 and older, and organizers will check ID for all attendees.

At check-in, attendees will receive their wine glass, map of all tasting sites and a wristband. All tickets purchased online must be redeemed on the day of the walk at Buhrig's Gathering Place at 25 E. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Parking is also available at Buhrig's.

The event will be held rain or shine.

The Downtown Camp Hill Association will host its third annual Plein Air Art Walk event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This family-friendly event will feature 30 plein air artists with a quick draw competition from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will also be shopping, dining, children's art in the park sessions, live art demonstrations, yard games, a pop-up farmers market, live music, food and activities.

New for this year's event is the Art Walk through Willow Park, where attendees can stroll the park path while viewing work by more than 50 Camp Hill elementary students promoting the downtown farmers market.

Camp Hill's new downtown art studio, Gallo'ry on Market at 2010 Market St., will feature artwork for sale from some of the plein air artists, and artisan vendors will be selling hand-crafted art pieces.

Registration for the Kids' Plein Air Art in the Park sessions is free and can be made at DowntownCampHill.com, with all supplies provided for children ages 6 to 16.