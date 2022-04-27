May sees busy schedule of Midstate concerts

A number of Carlisle mainstays will return to the stage in May.

The Carlisle Town Band will be back at the Carlisle Theatre on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. for a free concert, titled "Celebrations."

The band will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Ralph Vaughn Williams, the 100th anniversary of the birth of composer Elmer Bernstein, the premier of a new wind band selection by local composer David Kammerer and to honor the medical community and first responders for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The band will also celebrate the life of Linc Folgensanger, a longtime musician, teacher and member of the Carlisle Town Band.

The concert will include the theme to "The Magnificent Seven" composed by Bernstein, as well as "English Folk Song Suite" by Williams. The band's celebration of first responders will include a 2021 piece composed by Douglas Wagner titled "We Will Remember Them."

Also back in May is Cantate Carlisle, which will bring its annual spring concert as well as a gala that is two years in the making.

Cantate Carlisle's 30th anniversary Gala Cabaret Night is up first on Friday, May 6. The gala will take place at Farm 1840 off State Road in Silver Spring Township. There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres, beverages and entertainment, as well as a silent auction. For entertainment, Cleveland native Benjamin Krumrieg will be the evening's featured vocalist. Krumrieg is versed in opera, operetta and musical theater. A few of the current Cantate singers will also perform their favorite pieces during the night, and a jazz trio will provide music all evening long.

“We have been waiting for this gala for two years," said Taylor Andrews, singer and Cantate board president. "This is now a long awaited fun event to celebrate the 30 years of leadership by our founder and former Artistic Director Cheryl Parsons, and to welcome and also celebrate our talented new artistic director, Michelle Trefren.”

The gala will run from 7 to 10 p.m. May 6. Dress is black tie optional, seating is limited and tickets cost $75. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cantatecarlisle.org.

Cantate Carlisle's spring concert, "Blossom: Bloom Where You're Planted," will be at the Carlisle Theatre on two days: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Cantate Young Voices will also be featured during the concert.

The concert will feature a range of styles, including folk songs arranged by Gustav Holst to modern arrangements of the Beatles' "Blackbird," Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" and Ennio Morricone's "Gabriel's Oboe" from the movie "The Mission." The Cantate Carlisle interpretation will also feature two local award-winning dancers, Carlisle High School junior Kate Leshniowsky and Cumberland Valley High School junior Melissa McDonnell.

Advance tickets cost $15 per adult and $8 per student and are available at Whistlestop Bookshop on West High Street in Carlisle, as well as at the Carlisle Theatre and Cantate Carlisle's website. Concertgoers can also purchase tickets at the door for $17 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, call 717-245-0144.

The Susquehanna Chorale will also have its spring concerts in May. The chorale will have two concerts, one in Hershey and one at Messiah University's High Center at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15. The concerts, "A Celebration in Song," continues the group's 40th anniversary season and will include sacred motets, early American hymns, love songs and African-American spirituals. The concert will include chorale favorites like Schubert's "Holy, Holy, Holy" and Bruckner's "Locus Iste." The concert will also include a special performance of "Shenandoah" as the chorale is joined by several alumni.

Tickets for the concert are $24 in advance or $29 at the door for adults, or $7 for students with ID and children 18 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at Messiah University at messiah.edu/tickets.

The New Cumberland Community Day on Saturday, May 7 will feature a number of activities, as well as the first time residents can walk through the newly renovated West Shore Theatre. The Community Day will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Third, Fourth and Market streets and will also include arts and crafts, food vendors, local businesses, guided tours, farmers market, children's activities and a community scavenger hunt. For more information, visit NewCumberlandPA.org.

