Luhrs Center to return with live performances

After being closed for more than a year, the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University will start selling tickets Thursday for two new fall performances.

The Luhrs Center announced that tickets go on sale starting at 11 a.m. Thursday for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert and a performance of “The Nutcracker.”

The Nitty Gritty Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The band’s members have changed over the years, but the current six-member lineup includes Jeff Hanna on acoustic and electric guitar, Jimmie Fadden on drums and harmonica, Bob Carpenter on keyboards, Jim Photoglo on bass and acoustic guitar, Ross Holmes on the fiddle and mandolin, and Jaime Hanna on electric and acoustic guitar, with all six members singing.

Reserved tickets for the show are priced at $55, $45, $35 and $25, depending on seating.

A version of “The Nutcracker” will take the stage early for the Christmas season with a Wednesday, Nov. 17 performance at 7:30 p.m. The performance will feature brand new choreography and productions by Andrey Litvinov, performed by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine, which first put on the show on Dec. 30-31, 2020. This performance is part of the company’s tour in the United States and Canada.