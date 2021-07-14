 Skip to main content
Luhrs Center to return with live performances
alert top story

Luhrs Center Nutcracker

The State Ballet Theater of Ukraine will bring a newly choreographed version of "The Nutcracker" to the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University in November, a stop on its tour of the United States and Canada.

 provided by the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

After being closed for more than a year, the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University will start selling tickets Thursday for two new fall performances.

The Luhrs Center announced that tickets go on sale starting at 11 a.m. Thursday for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert and a performance of “The Nutcracker.”

The Nitty Gritty Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The band’s members have changed over the years, but the current six-member lineup includes Jeff Hanna on acoustic and electric guitar, Jimmie Fadden on drums and harmonica, Bob Carpenter on keyboards, Jim Photoglo on bass and acoustic guitar, Ross Holmes on the fiddle and mandolin, and Jaime Hanna on electric and acoustic guitar, with all six members singing.

Reserved tickets for the show are priced at $55, $45, $35 and $25, depending on seating.

A version of “The Nutcracker” will take the stage early for the Christmas season with a Wednesday, Nov. 17 performance at 7:30 p.m. The performance will feature brand new choreography and productions by Andrey Litvinov, performed by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine, which first put on the show on Dec. 30-31, 2020. This performance is part of the company’s tour in the United States and Canada.

Tickets for this performance are $75, $65, $55, $45 and $35, depending on seating.

For tickets starting Thursday, visit www.luhrscenter.com or call the Luhrs Center box office at 717-477-SHOW (7469).

