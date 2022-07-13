Luhrs Center announces new season; more events to come in July

As more music events are set to entertain audiences this month, the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University announced its schedule for the season. Tickets for the new season go on sale July 23.

The Luhrs Center's 2022-23 season schedule includes a number of big name bands, including Three Dog Night, Kansas and America, as well as performances from Cirque Dreams and Mannheim Steamroller and musical productions "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Anastasia."

The Luhrs Center season opens on Labor Day with "One Night of Queen" by Gary Mullen and the Works. In terms of concerts, Lonestar arrives on Sept. 24, Three Dog Night on Oct. 13, Lonnie Morgan & Pam Tillis on Oct. 8, Kansas on Nov. 3, America on Jan. 12 and Travis Tritt on April 1.

The Luhrs Center this week also teased that another "big name band" will arrive at the Luhrs Center on Oct. 7, but only noted that the band hails from Texas.

The Luhrs Center also has a busy holiday schedule, with State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's "The Nutcracker" on Nov. 8, Lightwire Theatre's "A Very Electric Christmas" on Nov. 26, the Raleigh Ringers on Dec. 3, Cirque Dreams "Holidaze" on Dec. 7 and Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis on Dec. 11.

Broadway fans will be able to experience "Fiddler on the Roof" on Nov. 10 and "Anastasia" on Feb. 8.

The Luhrs Center has also booked "Saturday Night Live" alumus Jim Breuer for a comedy show on Nov. 12.

For more information and ticket sales, visit the Luhrs Center website at luhrscenter.com.

July concerts

Before heading into the new concert season, there are plenty of opportunities for entertainment this month in Cumberland County.

The West Shore Elks Lodge #2257 will host a night of musical-comedy from Jack Willhite. Willhite's Rock & Roll Comedy Show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the lodge, located at 108 N. St. Johns Church Road, Camp Hill.

Willhite said his touring show is best described as "a cross between Weird Al" and favorite classic rock bands, including AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Prince, Styx, Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N' Roses. Willhite is a 20-year comedy veteran who has worked with a number of comedians and acted on film. Tickets are $10 at the door and is open to the public.

This month, the lodge will also have live music on Friday nights at 7 p.m. featuring LeBlanc and Messano on July 15, Jack McCracken on July 22 and North Mountain Ramblers on July 29.

At the West Shore Theatre this month, the soul band Blitz Dynette will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and a drag show, "Drag Me Downtown," will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Coming off its trip to Ireland, the Susquehanna Chorale will perform the opening set for a concert from Chanticleer, the Grammy-winning all-male vocal ensemble. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Messiah University's Parmer Hall during the American Choral Conductor's Association's annual conference. The concert is open to the public, and general admission is $20 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Joining the concert is also Grantham Consort, a new local semi-professional choir, which will perform a newly-commissioned work.