Local songwriter Peach Merzanis releases new recording

Harrisburg-based songwriter Peach Merzanis has just released a new recording of original songs.

Titled "Just Be Love," the collection includes 10 songs, most of them written fairly recently during a prolific period when the artist says she "just wrote and wrote." The project was created in collaboration with Paul Wegmann of Natural Music Studio in Carlisle. Wegmann created the arrangements for Merzanis’ music and also played various backing instruments on the recording.

"Just Be Love" can be found on streaming services such as Spotify, iTunes, Bandcamp and Apple Music and will be released soon as a CD.

Merzanis was born and raised in Harrisburg in a Greek-American household where there was always plenty of music. Her father, Stan Merzanis, is a world-renowned Greek oud player, so early on she was exposed to the mesmerizing melodies and intricate rhythms found in Greek and Arabic music. As a child, she loved listening to music and loved to dance. As she aged, Merzanis also discovered a passion for writing poetry.

“For me, it had been all about words and writing,” she said. “It wasn’t until my father gave me a guitar when I was going away to college that I even considered playing an instrument.”

She taught herself to play her first semester and was even inspired during a creative writing class to write the first, of what would be many, original songs.

Songwriting is not just a creative outlet for Merzanis; it’s also a way that she can express how she sees the world.

“Whenever I write, I frequently like to start with the personal, and then move it into a more universal concept,” she says. “So instead of internalizing the thoughts and experiences that I might have, I tend to try to examine the universal aspects of them. This is an underlying theme of my songs.”

Merzanis first sought out Natural Music Studio as a way to "take note" of all the songs that she had written. During several weekend sessions with Wegmann, she played him her entire catalog of original songs. Merzanis also wrote a lot of new material during this highly-charged creative time. When the idea of putting together a recording came into play, many of these "fresh-baked" songs were destined to be included.

Wegmann says the overall message of this 10-song collection is an inspiring one. “There are a lot of feelings of joy and positivity, peace and certainly some sadness and conflict,” he said. “As we worked on arrangements and went through the production process, one of my goals was to always look for ways to project the inspiring nature of these songs.”

Another goal was a desire to showcase Merzanis’ natural, beautiful voice, and let nothing get in its way. “I wasn’t looking to add any artifice to her voice, or to overproduce,” he said. “What you get is what Peach does. “

"Just Be Love" includes “Wonderland,” "Ask You Questions,” "It’s a Fine Line,” “Missing You,” "Courage in Goodbye,” “The Toning Song,” “Devotional,” “Shine,” "Remember What Love Is,” and the title song, “Just Be Love.” Vocals, words, music and acoustic guitar were provided by Merzanis, while Wegmann was responsible for production, arrangements, engineering, mixing, guitars, bass, keyboards, drums and percussion.

Paul Wegmann’s Natural Music Studio is located on North Hanover Street in Carlisle. He teaches all levels of guitar, basic music theory, performance skills and improvisation. He also works with singers who are interested in ear training, sight singing skills or learning about intervals, chords and keys. Additionally, the studio assists clients with recording projects including engineering, pre-production planning, creating arrangements and part-performing. To learn more, visit paulwegmann.com