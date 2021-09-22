Local musicians to present three-part concert performances

Four local musicians will present a three-part recital series starting Sunday, which will feature opera, opertta, musical theater and sacred song selections.
Tenors David O'Donnell and Christyan Seay and baritone Matthew Robinson will be joined by accompanist Daniel Dorty, the director of music and organist at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
The first performance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Patrick's Historic Shrine Church at 152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle.
The series then continues at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Camp Hill United Methodist Church, 417 S. 22nd St., Camp Hill, and concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 310 Hertzler Road, Mechanicsburg.
Admission to the concerts are free, though a free-will offering will be taken during the performance.