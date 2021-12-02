Live holiday shows welcome crowds, return to Midstate stages

Live holiday shows took quite a hit last year in the Midstate due to COVID-19 as productions were forced to either cancel or pivot to online performances. This year, performers once again are taking to the stage to delight audiences and usher in Christmas cheer.

Among the local shows appearing in the region are “Elf, the Musical,” “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker,” a Steampunk twist on “A Christmas Carol” and a locally written show, “Imagine Christmas!”

Laughter takes center stage at Allenberry

Since 1949, the Playhouse at Allenberry in Monroe Township has been known as the family-friendly place to be entertained. On tap for this year is “Elf, the Musical,” based on the Will Ferrell film. The marquee holiday production may be familiar for those who looked at last year’s scheduled season for Keystone Theatrics at the Playhouse.

“We had it slated for last year, but had to cancel,” Keystone Theatrics Executive Director Dustin LeBlanc said.

Allenberry is well-known for its holiday shows, and since the return to the stage, Keystone Theatrics has erred on the side of popular shows to bring back patrons.

“It’s a fun and joyful show that we really need at this time,” he said. “It honors the parts of the movie that people will know and recognize. There are parts that kids will love, but there will be some humor there for adults, as well.”

The 2½ hour show will have a little something for everyone, LeBlanc said.

The show will be the first of the holiday productions to hit local stages, arriving Friday and running through Dec. 19. Keystone Theatrics on its website “highly recommending that all customers, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear a protective face covering at all times except while actively eating or drinking.”

To learn more about dates, prices and performance times, visit the website at https://keystonetheatrics.com.

CLA produces ‘Imagine Christmas!’

Christian Life Assembly in Lower Allen Township has a respected track record of bringing quality Christmas shows to its sanctuary, which seats about 2,000 people.

“The church has been doing this for approximately 34 years. In 2019, we sold about 1,700 tickets,” said Dramatic Arts Pastor Dan Baker, who has been directing performances for eight years.

Baker, who wrote the upcoming show, is no stranger to productions. “I grew up in church and as a young boy acted in church plays and later was mentored in Fresno, California, in a huge church, and that’s how it started,” he said.

Baker also worked in the secular entertainment field, touring with Paramount and Hanna-Barbera Productions doing small shows. “I had to perform in the shows, and as the tour manager, was required to write daily reports on people’s favorite parts. This helped me tune in on what people like when they come to a performance.”

“Imagine Christmas!” takes place in present-day Chicago where attendees will meet a family who owns and runs Imagine Books and Café. Following a pandemic, they are trying to thrive, not just to survive.

“It’s all about people bringing stories to life with their imagination,” said Baker, adding that guests will meet Ebeneezer Scrooge from “A Christmas Carol” and George Bailey from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and will be present at the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem.

Erin Arva, communications director at CLA, said the show is a multigenerational production that will include close to 100 actors and hundreds of volunteers who have been working behind the scenes for several months on the production. Music, dance, live animals and flying angels will all join together on the stage.

The show premieres Saturday at the church at 2645 Lisburn Road and runs through Dec. 12. The church will not have any mask or social distancing requirements in place for the shows.

To learn more about dates, prices and performance times, visit the website at https://clacamphill.com.

CPYB’s ‘Nutcracker’ returns

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet students will once again take the stage for the annual “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” this holiday season. Performances will be held at Harrisburg’s Whitaker Center and the Hershey Theatre.

Darla Hoover, artistic director and Balanchine Trust repetiteur said the performers can’t wait to entertain the audience. “We are thrilled for everyone in central Pennsylvania to welcome these amazingly talented dancers back to the stage. For the past 19 months, it’s been a buildup of emotions for them returning to the theater. The excitement and anticipation are like a young child on Christmas Eve.”

According to Nicholas Ade, CPYB chief executive officer, “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” has been a holiday tradition for 29 years.

“The CPYB stands apart as the only school licensed to perform this in the country,” he said. “It’s a great honor because we use the exact same steps and achieve the level of excellence that you’ll see at the Lincoln Center in New York City.”

Ade credits CPYB founder Marcia Dale Weary for bringing Balanchine’s work to the CPYB. “We also have to recognize Hoover, who comes in each year to ensure the steps and choreography are just right,” he said.

Ade said rehearsals this year started in October. “The production quality and the musicality are magical. Balanchine was known for that. You mix that in with the sets and the costumes and you can see the story coming to life.”

Shows will start at the Whitaker Center first on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 before moving to Hershey Theatre on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

Central Penn Youth Ballet lists these COVID-19 restrictions for shows on its website: “We recommend all patrons ages 12 and up be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative test for COVID-19 72 hours prior to attending the performance. Masking is required.”

To learn more about dates, prices, performance times and COVID protocols, visit the website at https://cpyb.org.

Steampunk ‘Christmas Carol’

Carlisle Theatre’s Players on High may have been focused on their radio season this year due to COVID, but they’ll take the stage for a holiday favorite with a twist.

“A Christmas Carol” as adapted by John Jakes features the classic story of Ebeneezer Scrooge but with elements of steampunk, or costumes and set designs that mimic the steam-powered machinery of the industrial age. The story is suitable for the whole family and will feature actors of all ages.

The production will be performed with special arrangements by Dramatics Publishing Co., according to the theater.

COVID protocols for the show include social-distanced seating and masks when not seated. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door, though tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18 with a matinee 2 p.m. showing on Dec. 19. The theatre company says social distanced seating will be used and masks are required when not seated.

To learn more about prices, visit the website at https://carlisletheatre.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0