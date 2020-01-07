HARRISBURG – Pam Foor takes her angel food cakes seriously.
The Everett woman used two dozen egg whites to create a lemon poppyseed cake, which won top place Sunday in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
After baking her cake, Foor wasn’t sure if it was perfect — so she baked two more. “The last one was the best, so that’s the one I brought to the Farm Show,” said Foor, who for years has won blue ribbons and cash at the Farm Show baking contests. “I froze one, and my daughter started eating the other one.”
She won a blue ribbon, $500 and bragging rights to baking the best angel food cake in Pennsylvania.
Loretta Sterner of Kutztown won second prize and $250 while Amanda Stauffer won third prize and $100. Ribbons went to Tracy Deneen of Needmore, fourth prize, and Sheila Suhan of Scottdale, fifth prize.
The contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, featured 67 entries from certified first-place winners of angel food cake contests at approved Pennsylvania agricultural fairs during the 2019 fair season.
Angel food cakes got their name because the light and fluffy texture was considered the food of angels. They have no oil, no baking soda or powder and no butter, yet they are more complicated than they appear.
Making an angel food cake involves separating about a dozen egg whites from the yolks, whipping the whites into high peaks and adding flavoring, a little flour and other ingredients.
This year’s entries appeared elegant with intricate designs in icing and decadent garnishes.
Five judges evaluated the cakes for flavor, texture, lightness, appearance, creativity, topping, icing and decoration, along with smell, taste, flavoring, inside texture and lightness.
“An angel food cake is a lot of work,” said Christina Bell of Blairsville, who made a Polynesian Angel Delight Cake. “You have to bring your egg whites to room temperature and put in some salt and cream of tartar when you beat them. Beat until foamy and peaky. I grind my sugar before putting it in so it is very fine.”
Bell said bakers never should add flavoring or oil to the batter or the cake will fall. “And say a prayer because it’s all in God’s hands.”
She made her cake at home, brought it to Harrisburg and iced it in the hotel, she added.
Deneen made a lemon poppyseed strawberry delight cake, saying she beat her egg whites for more than five minutes, then gently folded in the flour, sugar, fresh lemon juice and zest.
Here is Foor’s winning recipe:
LEMON POPPYSEED ANGEL FOOD CAKE
2 cups of egg whites, approximately 24
You have free articles remaining.
1 ½ teaspoons cream of tartar
1 1/2 cups of cake flour
2 ½ cups of sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon lemon extract
1 tablespoon poppyseeds
Preheat oven to 350. Sift flour and ¾ cup of sugar together and set aside.
Beat egg whites until frothy then add cream of tartar. Beat until stiff. Add remaining sugar and beat on low speed.
Fold in vanilla and lemon extract. Sift flour mixture on top and fold gently Add poppy seeds. Spoon into tube pan and bake at 350 for 30 to 40 minutes.
Lemon buttercream
½ cup Crisco
½ cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon lemon extract
4 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons milk.
Cream Crisco and butter. Add vanilla, lemon extract and 1 cup of powdered sugar. Blend. Repeat and add milk to desired consistency. Whip, then spread on cool cake. Garnish as desired.