Lady Gaga to perform in Hershey

Lady Gaga will perform for the first time in Hershey later this year, and tickets for that concert will be on sale starting Friday morning.

Hershey Entertainment announced Monday that Hersheypark Stadium is one of the stops on Lady Gaga's North American leg of her Chromatica Ball stadium tour. Hershey was one of three new dates that Lady Gaga recently announced.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets will be available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

The Chromatica Ball Tour will feature a full-scale Lady Gaga pop show, featuring fan-favorites, first-ever public live performances from her 2020 album "Chromatica" and a live performance of her "Top Gun: Maverick" single "Hold My Hand."

