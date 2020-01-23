James Taylor to perform at Giant Center in June; Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots arrive in July

Hershey Entertainment this week announced two of its summer concerts, with James Taylor expected to take the Giant Center stage in June and Nickelback in July.

Taylor and his band will be at the Giant Center on Thursday, June 18 as part of his U.S. tour with Jackson Browne, which will kick off on May 15 in New Orleans. The tour comes after Taylor's new album, "American Standard," which will be released on Feb. 28 via Fantasy Records. The new collection marks Taylor's 19th studio album and his first release since 2015's "Before This World."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com on the first day of sale, and will be available at www.HersheyEntertainment or the Giant Center box office after that day.

Also this summer, Nickelback will come to the Giant Center with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown. They will perform on Saturday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and are initially available at Ticketmaster and later at Hershey Entertainment.

Nickelback is celebrating its 15th anniversary of its diamond-certified No. 1 album, "All the Right Reasons." The band will celebrate the album by playing it in its entirety, in addition to a number of other songs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0