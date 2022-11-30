Holiday music hits Cumberland County stages in December

Local venues and churches will be at their busiest this month with a packed schedule of live holiday concerts.

Cantate Carlisle will host two winter concerts, “A Refrain of Gifts,” this weekend. The first will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Carlisle United Methodist Church, and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday will be held at First United Church of Christ in Carlisle.

An international dessert reception will follow each performance and feature food from Mersida’s Market, Nothing Sweeter and Helena’s Chocolate Cafe and Creperie.

The winter concerts will include “I Will Light Candles This Christmas,” John Rutter’s Ukrainian prayer, “Hodie Christus Natus Est,” “Ave Maria,” “Eatnemen Vuelie (Song of the Earth)” and Kwanzaa tribute “Habari Gani—What’s the News?”

The program also includes a jazzy “Five-Sided S’vivion,” “Deck the Halls,” “Have You Seen Baby Jesus?” and a Pentatonix arrangement of “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

Many selections are a cappella, though Cantate Carlisle’s concerts will feature guest percussionist Galen Work on a number of pieces, as well as pianist Kevin Gorman and violinist Elyse Rinehart.

“This season we celebrate the gift of sharing light, love, prayer and community,” Cantate Carlisle Artistic Director Michelle Trefren said. “We invite you to reflect on the ways you can be the light in a stranger’s life, the love without conditions, the force of faith when earthly efforts are worn thin, a creative spirit to bring joy to the mundane, and a friendly presence in your community.”

Tickets for the concerts cost $8 per student ($10 at the door) and $18 per adult ($20 at the door). For more information and for tickets, visit cantatecarlisle. org.

‘Black Nativity’

West Shore Theatre will have a large production from Harrisburg-based Sankofa African American Theatre Company next weekend. The company announced its first of what will be an annual production of “Black Nativity,” a gospel song-play written by playwright Langston Hughes with music arranged by Aaron Robinson and Cheryl Hawkins.

The retelling of the Nativity story is set to jubilant gospel music that incorporates folk spirituals and carols with dramatic dance and Biblical narrative.

“I am excited to bring Sankofa’s inaugural production of Black Nativity to the West Shore Theatre,” said Sharia Benn, Sankofa’s executive artistic director. “This production honors the timeless work of Langston Hughes’ groundbreaking play that presents the Nativity story from an African American perspective through a combination of narration, dance, spirituals, traditional carols and contemporary gospel music.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the New Cumberland theater. Valerie Gray, an English professor at HACC, will moderate a post-performance discussion after each show.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 per person, with VIP table and booth seating available. Tickets are available at sankofatheatrehbg.com, and in-person box office at West Shore Theatre opens one hour prior to the performance.

More holiday shows

There are plenty more holiday options this month across the county, with Martina McBride bringing “The Joy of Christmas” tour to the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University Friday at 8 p.m.

There are still tickets left for the show, which range from $69 to $99, and are available at LuhrsCenter.com. The country superstar kicked off the tour on Nov. 26 and will continue the tour through Dec. 18, mostly along the East Coast and Midwest.

Also this weekend at the Luhrs Center is the Raleigh Ringers at 3 p.m. Saturday. The handbell choir offers unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music, including rock ‘n’ roll tunes, arranged just for handbells. Tickets are $30 for the show.

The following weekend, the Luhrs Center will host the popular Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The show features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics, along with compositions from Davis’ Fresh Aire series. Tickets range from $55 to $85 for the show.

Messiah University will host a Christmas Concert at its Parmer Hall at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 that is hosted by its music department. The concert will feature a number of ensembles, including the university brass quintet, handbells, men’s and women’s ensembles and concert choir. Tickets are $3 for Messiah students and youth 18 and younger, $6 for seniors 60 and older and $12 for adults. For tickets, visit messiah.edu/tickets or call the box office at 717-691-6036.

Messiah will also host Tim Warfield for an “All Star” Jazzy Christmas, featuring new takes on familiar Christmas songs, as well as lesser known gems. Tickets for the 7:30 Dec. 9 show are $5 for students and youth and $20 for adults.

Keystone Musical Arts Center off East Trindle Road in Camp Hill will host an open house and holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4. The public is invited to the free event where teachers and students will perform live music, with light refreshments served. Teachers will also do evaluations of prospective students, who can also check out the facility and learn more about the education it offers.

Though most of West Shore Theatre’s other holiday offerings come in the form of holiday movie screenings from “Scrooged” to “Gremlins,” the theater will also include the Uptown Band’s Christmas Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. For this show, the versatile band will perform much of the music that has made them famous across the region, as well as a variety of Christmas music.

The theater will also have a concert with Broadway actress Christy Altomare at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Altomare got the title role of “Anastasia” in the musical adaptation of the 1997 animated film, and she most recently starred in the world premiere of “The Wanderer” at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Choir concerts

Among the local concerts at area churches include Voices of the Valley’s annual holiday concerts “How Great Our Joy” from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4. With Christmas music and a new arrangement of “Joy to the World,” the group will have a concert at Grace United Methodist Church in Lemoyne at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Palmyra on Saturday and at Silver Spring Presbyterian Church in Silver Spring Township at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Harrisburg Singers will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 3 p.m. Dec. 4. The group will offer a traditional concert of sacred, secular and inspirational works, including Christmas carols. Tickets for the concert are $5 for students, $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets, visit theharrisburgsingers.org.

The Cumberland Singers will bring their free concerts to three locations next weekend across the county. The all-women community chorus will have their “Light is Returning” holiday concerts at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Community United Methodist Church in New Cumberland, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Enola Emmanuel United Methodist Church and at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Shepherdstown United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg. For more information, visit CumberlandSingers.org.

West Shore Baptist Church in Camp Hill will host a Christmas Music Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The free concert will feature live music, dance and a reading of the Christmas story. Refreshments will also be available, and the church will be accepting donations of socks and gloves.

That same weekend, Sylvan Chorale will presents its Harrisburg Christmas 2022 concert at the Rose Lehrman Arts Center at HACC at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The master of ceremonies for the event will be CBS21 meteorologist Tom Russell, and tickets may be purchased in advance from chorale members or by contacting Cathy Keel at cathykeel2@gmail.com or at 717-545-1468.

The Harrisburg Choral Society will perform “Hallelujah” at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Colonial Park United Church of Christ in Harrisburg. Tickets for that show are $5 for students, $17 for seniors and $20 general admission. For tickets and more information, visit harrisburgchoralsociety.org.

Susquehanna Chorale will be at Messiah University at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 for “A Candlelight Christmas,” which will feature motets and arrangements of familiar carols and holiday songs. Audience members will also have the opportunity to sing with the chorale. Tickets are $10 for students and youth, $30 in advance and $35 at the Parmer Hall door.

A Christmas Caroling Tour will take place in downtown Carlisle from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, according to the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau. Starting at the Square, residents will sing holiday favorites while attendees can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies.