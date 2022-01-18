Hampden Township woman and her mother win prizes for whoopie pies at Farm Show

HARRISBURG – The theme of Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show could have been “All in the Family.”

Second place winner Mary Miller of Strongstown, who won the top whoopie pie contest award in the 2020 show, is the mother of Amanda Harry of Hampden Township, who won fifth prize.

“It’s fun to compete,” Miller said after the contest. “My other daughter, Mary Douglas, entered too with her peanut butter whoopie pie but she didn’t make the finals.”

Whoopie pies are desserts made from two oversized soft cookies, usually chocolate, with a creamy filling sandwiched in between. The cookie part usually is chocolate but can be pumpkin, blueberry or just about anything else. The filling usually is both fluffy and creamy.

Amish legend has it that when children found them in their lunch bags, they would yell out “whoopie.” The name stuck.

“We had 22 entries this year,” said Sheila Hackinson, contest coordinator. “We had 47 in 2020. But for this year, I’m pleased with the turnout.”

She noted that they are called whoopie pies in central Pennsylvania but gobs in the western part of the state. Other names for this sweet treat are black and whites, big fat Oreos and even moon pies.

Whatever they’re called, people like them. Although traditional whoopie pies feature soft chocolate cookies with a white creamy filling inside, this year’s contest featured everything from pumpkin to lemon.

Contestants waited anxiously as the three judges sampled and evaluated the whoopie pies. In less than an hour, they announced the winners.

First place went to Bonnie Billet of Mount Wolf, who also won first place in 2017. Gwen Fetter of Dauphin County won third place, and Frank Reinoehl of Valley View received fourth place.

Miller said she likes the traditional chocolate whoopie pies with a vanilla frosting middle. Her daughter, Harry, made chocolate whoopie pies with a salted caramel filling.

“I made a pumpkin whoopie pie with cream cheese filling,” Billet said. “I just love pumpkin with good spices. You don’t have to make a traditional whoopie pie to win.”

Here was the winning recipe:

Pumpkin whoopie pies with cream cheese filling

Whoopie pie

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground clobes

2 cups light brown sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

3 cups pumpkin, puree or canned

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger and cloves, and set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk the sugar and oil together. Add the pumpkin and whisk to combine thoroughly. Add the egg yolks and vanilla and whisk until combined. Gradually add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture and whisk until completely combined. Use a large cookie scoop, drop the dough onto the prepared baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool on wire rack.

Cream cheese filling

3 cups powdered sugar

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

Beat the butter on medium speed until smooth for about 3 minutes. Add the cream cheese and beat until smooth and combined. Add the powdered sugar a little at a time, then beat until smooth.

Pipe or spoon the filling onto flat side of cookie/whoopie pie and top with another cookie. Press down slightly so that the filling spreads to the edges.

