Grand Sousa Concert returns to Carlisle

Musicians from across the region will again celebrate the music of John Philip Sousa in the annual Grand Sousa Concert at the Carlisle Theatre.

The free concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at the theater, located at 40 W. High St., Carlisle.

The guest conductor for the concert will be Jerry Rife, emeritus professor of music at Rider University in New Jersey. He will lead the ensemble made up of members of area town bands, including Carlisle Town Band, Shippensburg Band, Greater Harrisburg Concert Band, Keystone Concert Band and the Cumberland Valley High School Band.

The concert will feature works from Sousa, America's legendary bandmaster. His work includes "Willow Blossoms," "Circus Galop" and "Stars and Stripes Forever." In addition to Sousa's march encores, this year's concert will also feature "I'll Be Seeing You" by Irving Kahal, "World War I Medley" arranged by Jari Villaneuva, "Playfellow March" by Henry Fillmore, and "America the Beautiful" by Samuel Ward.

Andrew Wilson will be the featured cornet soloist for "Carnival of Venice" and "Nightfall in Camp." Wilson retired in 2011 as the solo and principal cornet from the U.S. Air Force Concert Band.

The event will also include a special appearance by the Cumberland County Honor Guard in a tribute to military personnel and veterans.