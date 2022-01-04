Foodies, rejoice. Farm Show brings back extensive menu

Nobody should leave the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show hungry.

Visitors to the show in the state Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg can enjoy free samples at baking contests, purchase everything from beer to broccoli in the Main Exposition Hall and dine on sandwiches, shakes and more in the Food Court in the Giant Exposition Hall.

This year’s Farm Show opens on Saturday, but the Food Court will be open a day earlier to the public from noon to 9 p.m. Friday. Parking on Friday will be free. The theme of this year’s show is “Harvesting More.”

During the Farm Show, the Food Court will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 10 through 14; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15, the last day of the show.

“Food lovers will find ample opportunities to meet and support the neighbors who produce your food, to buy local goods and to sample delicious food and beverages crafted by skilled culinary wizards and harvested from Pennsylvania farms,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding said.

Much of the Pennsylvania Farm Show focuses on food production from traditional meats, vegetables and fruits to cheese and hard cider, which were judged in December.

“Pennsylvania has about 50 commercial cheesemakers,” Kerry Kaylegian, chairwoman of the Farm Show cheese contest, said as judges sampled cheese and evaluated aroma, appearance, body, texture and flavor. “Twelve entered this contest.”

Members of the Pennsylvania Cheese Guild will give out free cheese samples in the Main Exhibition Hall during the Farm Show.

Ben Wenk, Pennsylvania Cider Guild board president and chairman of the Farm Show cider competition, said Pennsylvania has about 50 commercial cider makers. He said judges evaluated 32 Farm Show hard cider entries, adding that hard cider has an alcoholic content between 5% and 9%.

“Consumption of hard cider is up,” Wenk said. “It’s all about the apples, and Pennsylvania has good quality apples. Cider can be dry or sweet. It’s made like wine and sold like beer.”

Food Court and booths

There will be some changes in purchasing Farm Show food this year. In this era of COVID, stands run by C&J Catering at the Farm Show will only accept credit cards, not cash. Some Food Court booths will accept both.

Prepare to pay more for some Farm Show food, with C&J prices including classic cheeseburger and steak fries for $10, a bottle of water for $4 and a taco bowl for $12.

In the Food Court, long-time vendor PennAg Industries Association will be absent, pulling out after citing health and staffing concerns. The other nonprofit Pennsylvania agricultural commodity organizations who regularly participate in the Food Court opted to stay.

New items at the Food Court this year include black raspberry milkshakes from the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, veggie burgers and veggie corn dogs from the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association, apple salsa from the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania, shredded portabella nachos and savory wild portabella mushroom jerky from the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania, beef jerky sticks from the Pennsylvania Livestock Association and pierogi from the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers.

C&J Catering in the Food Court will offer shepherd’s pie bowls, Momma D’s pork & kraut bowls, chicken fingers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, pulled pork and baked goods.

This year’s commodity booths include:

Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association with honey, honey ice cream, honey waffles and beehive products.

Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers Inc. with baked potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fresh cut French fries, pierogies and potato doughnuts.

Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association with milkshakes, deep fried mozzarella cubes with marinara sauce, toasted cheese sandwiches, white and chocolate milk, ice cream sundaes and ice cream cones.

Pennsylvania Livestock Association with roast beef sandwiches, ham barbecue sandwiches, sloppy Joe goat barbecue, Italian sausage sandwiches, cheesesteak sandwiches, jumbo hot dog, boneless Texas rib and pork lollychop.

Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council with maple syrup, maple sugar, maple candy, maple sundaes, mapleaid, maple cotton candy, maple sundae, maple-coated nuts, maple cream sugar and cookbooks.

Pennsylvania Mushroom Growers Cooperative with fried mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, shredded portabella mushroom nachos, savory wild portabella mushroom jerky, cream of mushroom soup, mushroom salad and blended mushroom burger.

Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association with vegetable soup, chicken corn soup, broccoli cheese soup, vegetable wraps, blooming onions, fried vegetables, corn nuggets, veggie burger, corn dog, broccoli-cauliflower salad, fried pickles, pumpkin funnel cake, strawberry surprise, raspberry lemonade and berry and vegetable infused water.

State Horticultural Association with apples, apple dumplings with ice cream, apple cider, apple butter, cider floats, dried apples, caramel apples, cider slushy, cider doughnuts, apple salsa and apple sauce squeeze pouches.

Pennsylvania FFA Foundation with pizza, lemonade, cider and milk.

For more information, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.

