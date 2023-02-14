Writer’s note: A personal thank you to reader Keith Weller for the idea of the new series name and adding a sports spin to my restaurant reviews.

As a Philadelphia sports fan, my love for cheesesteaks started at an early age.

Going to Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Flyers games as a kid, or even just a visit to the big city, my family ensured there’d be an allotment of time to take the Broad Street SEPTA line down to the famous Pat’s or Geno’s, or grab a steak at the venue from Tony Luke’s or Chickies and Pete’s.

Little did I know I could get a taste of “Brotherly Love” in Camp Hill.

Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies, located in a small shopping center at 4401 Carlisle Pike, is the West Shore’s slice of Philadelphia and must-stop shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak.

The Philly-themed joint has rolled out that true Philadelphia feel since 1987. Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies was founded in Harrisburg by Joe Kowalczyk before he partnered with current owner Dave Foran and opened the doors to the Camp Hill location. Dave and his wife, Cathy, purchased the business from Kowalczyk and other partners in the late '90s.

When you walk into Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies, your eyes are immediately drawn to the Philadelphia memorabilia that decorates every inch of the wall. Autographed photos of Phillies legends, a celebration of the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl win and framed jerseys adorn much of the reserved space.

Long, adjoining tables painted with Philadelphia franchise logos and colors line each side of restaurant. The ordering process is simple, as large electronic screens display the many selections on the menu, stretching from the signature cheesesteaks to hoagies and sides that pair well with any of the main courses.

My choice was easy when I ordered. I went with the original whiz cheesesteak with onions ($6.99 or 8.99) — or cheesesteak “wit” if you prefer true Philadelphia lingo. To accompany the steak, I ordered a side of cheese fries ($3.25).

Like a Pat’s or Geno’s, Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies has your food whipped up in a dash. Your order is placed on a cafeteria-like tray and is lined with a sheet of wrapping to collect the excess drip from your steak or hoagie — or the remainder from your face if you get a little messy like I do.

I sat down at a table closest to entrance so I could take in the fully Philly atmosphere. The first bite of the cheesesteak took me on a time-travel ride back to the first time I ever tasted a Philly cheesesteak. I can’t prove it for sure, but I’m almost certain I had the same smile on my face as I did as a 5 or 6-year-old enjoying my first cheesesteak.

Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies encapsulates its authenticity by making its steaks and hoagies with Philly rolls. The bread combined with fresh ingredients — in my case, perfectly shaved beef — makes for the ultimate taste package. And you can’t forget about the gooey cheese woven between the shaves of beef that really bring home that Philly cheesesteak quality.

The side of cheese fries are of a zig-zag figure and the nacho cheese is presented in a plastic cup. I wouldn’t call the cheese fries a home run, but they still hold a charm that has you attempting to scoop up the remaining drops of cheese that fill the bottom of the cup.

And for those who may not enjoy a steak, hoagies from Italian, ham, turkey and more can satisfy just about any taste-bud palate. Steak sandwich options also include provolone or American cheese, plain steak, chicken, meatball and hot Italian sausage.

But for me, it’s only a matter of time before another original whiz cheesesteak beckons, and I make my way back to Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies.