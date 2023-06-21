I was sad when Southside Deli closed its doors at 333 B St., in Carlisle, and moved to its current location at 2 York Road, the space that formerly housed Scalles.

For those who don’t know, 333 B St., now occupied by Crazy Glazed doughnut shop, where The Sentinel’s Maddie Seiler recently did a Discerning Diner and which you should really check out — is throwing distance from The Sentinel office. Since Southside’s move last summer, I hadn’t visited the new location.

That changed Sunday.

When I stepped into the new location, an unfamiliar feeling came over me, but one that was welcoming. The previous location on B Street had limited seating while the York Road space leads into a large dining area. The brick throughout the building plays into the welcoming feeling and provides a nice ambiance.

Since moving to the larger space, Southside has expanded its hours. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and after being closed Sundays at the initial location, offers service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The deli remains closed Mondays.

But now let’s get to the food.

In my previous trips, I usually ordered something quick before taking off to cover a sporting event. Most times that included a salad — I recommend the Steel City — a sandwich or a wrap. So this time I wanted to broaden my palate.

To get the ball rolling, I selected the buffalo chicken egg roll appetizer ($8.50). It’s hard to go wrong with an egg roll, but the buffalo component immediately caught my attention. The first bite in, I got that signature crunch you look for in an egg roll, and the tenderness of the chicken oozed from the outer shell with an overflow of buffalo sauce.

The egg rolls are accompanied by jalapeno ranch. The dressing sooths the buffalo kick but maintains a level of heat.

From the egg rolls, I moved on to a small beef cheesesteak ($9), a menu item that’s been recommended to me. I had grilled onions and peppers added to the steak and settled on cheese wiz. The roll was a pillow of freshness and there was a balanced ratio of onions, peppers and beef. The cheese whiz became hidden in the roll, though, you’d experience a bite from time to time that had a pocket of sauce.

My final menu choice was the Cuban sandwich ($14). Southside prepares the classic lunch option between a grilled ciabatta roll, and packs the sandwich with homemade pork barbeque, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and a spicy brown mustard.

As I unwrapped the sandwich, I was met with a perfume of the spicy mustard. Between the pork barbecue and ham, the ciabatta sopped up the majority of the juices and created somewhat of a soggy texture.

Don’t misinterpret, the sandwich was still delicious, and each bite had a new layer of flavor. One bite, you’d dig into the barbecue and ham to then be welcomed by the subtle crunch of the pickles and the punch of the spicy mustard.

A myriad of other items can be selected from the menu, spanning from soups, hot dogs, burgers and breakfast choices. Southside also features weekly specials.

It took me too long to visit the new Southside, and I still miss the convenience of a hundred-step walk next door. But don’t waste your time like I did, and make sure to pop into the red-brick building at the corner of York Road.