English fare — fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and English bangers — has always been a food on the menu to catch my eye.

So when I moved to the Carlisle area, naturally, Market Cross Pub & Brewery at 113 N. Hanover St., piqued my interest.

But what I quickly learned in my frequent visits to Market Cross is that the menu takes you on a food cuisine trip. From the signature English fare to Cuban sandwiches and American classics, Market Cross has a little bit of everything from which to choose.

The pub, established in 1994, is open seven days a week with hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and extended hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. After researching Carlisle, previous owners Jeff and JoAnne Goss discovered the quaint Central PA community is the sister city to Carlisle, England. The findings sparked the name for Market Cross Pub, drawn from Market Cross Square, which lies in the epicenter of Carlisle, England.

As I had in my previous visits, my latest had me scanning the English fare section of the menu. But every now and then you have to throw yourself a curveball, right?

Stepping out of my comfort zone, my eyes became glued to the Sword in the Stone ($16.95) — why wouldn’t it with such a cool name like that? — listed underneath the From the Grille category. The Sword in the Stone is as off-the-wall as it sounds (but in a good way), being a wild boar, elk and bison wagyu beef burger covered in melted cooper cheese, coated with a bacon jam and stuffed between butter onion brioche buns.

The burger — cooked at medium rare — oozed with juices and drizzled the french fries that came on the side with every bite. The smokiness of the melted cooper cheese — am I the only person unfamiliar with this kind of cheese? — complemented the tenderness of the wild boar, elk and bison. And the bacon jam gave a splash of both sweet and salty that added another layer to the flavor array.

Ahead of the main course, I did dive into some of the traditional pub favorites with some soft pretzel logs and beer cheese dip ($8.95). The beer cheese was at the consistency you’d expect, a little thick but still had an ooze factor where the cheese trickles off the end of the pretzel every time you go in for another dip. The pretzels also tasted fresh but was covered in a lot of salt, that at times, was overpowering.

To drink, I partook in one of the in-house brewed beers — the Pub Daddy Pale Ale ($6.50). The American pale ale was refreshing yet had a kick to it, and is one of three beers brewed on the premise. I wouldn’t recommend pairing it with the food choices I had above, rather maybe something lighter on the food end.

In addition to the in-house taps, Market Cross' guest draft list takes you on a worldwide beer exploration. The list includes other Keystone State beers but travels to other parts of the U.S. and across the pond to England, Ireland and Germany.

But aside from taking in the myriad of choices on the menu — which also includes salads, sandwiches and entrees — the décor lining the walls of the pub make you feel like you’re in England. Old beer posters, newspaper clippings, displays of beer tap handles and even a knight in shining armor contribute to atmosphere.

When the weather’s nice, Market Cross offers a backyard patio. And if you prefer indoor seating, the pub and dining section are separated, accommodating all restaurant-goer preferences. A back room to the restaurant also services as a banquet option.

So in the end, whether it's the food on the menu, the wide-ranging beer list or the different atmospheres, there’s something for everyone at Market Cross Pub & Brewery.