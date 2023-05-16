There are moments in one’s life that you take a bite of food and it instantly takes you back to a memory in time.

You remember the food you were eating, where you were eating it, the people you were with, the atmosphere.

For me, that memory was in Ocean City, New Jersey in June 2019. The restaurant was Piccini Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza — I can thank Guy Fieri and “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ for the recommendation — and a friend and I sat down to try their renowned bacon cheeseburger pie. The pizza had bacon, burger, shredded cheese, pickles and onions, and the base consisted of ketchup and mustard.

We demolished the pizza in 15 minutes.

Little did I know, nearly four years later, I’d be reminded of that pizza and moment in Carlisle.

Brad’s Pizza, located at 1548 Spring Road in Carlisle, took me down memory lane. Like Piccini’s in Ocean City, Brad’s is a smaller pizza joint, tucked off the side of the road. Brad’s is open seven days a week with dine-in hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, and takeout extends to 10 p.m.

But it wasn’t the atmosphere that brought me back to the beach excursion. It was Brad’s “Mac Attack” pizza ($16.99), a similar spin on the bacon cheeseburger pie that had made my mouth water four years before.

There are subtle differences to the “Mac Attack” pizza that make its shine in its own spotlight. The base is a special sauce — it had undertones of a thousand-island-type dressing — and it’s coated in hamburger, cheese, lettuce, pickle and onion.

The first bite, as a mountain of pickle and onion toppled off, was a taste explosion. The pickle and onion that kept its grip atop the slice provided a splash of freshness that complemented the saltiness and crunch of the bottom crust, burger and special sauce. As you continue to devour the slice, the taste stays consistent until you reach a fluffy pillow of crust at the top.

The onions are sliced to a perfect size, sparking an intensity but nothing too overpowering. The pickles are sliced into chips, and while some could probably be cut in halves or quarters, they bring the sour component that elevates the flavor of the pizza.

Of course, I couldn’t just eat pizza on my trip. Brad’s menu boats a wide-ranging selection of subs that are sure to catch any foodie's eye.

As someone who enjoys spice, the buffalo hot wings sub ($8.75) piqued my interest. Brad’s doesn’t shortchange on size, as a mammoth sub wrapped tight in tin-foil and placed in a white hoagie bag was delivered to me.

The sub is packed to the brim in crispy chicken and is doused in buffalo sauce and bleu cheese. The order also comes with melted mozzarella cheese sprinkled across the top and is sandwiched into a fresh roll. The chicken, while crispy on the outside, is tender on the inside and soaks up the delicious combo of buffalo sauce and bleu cheese.

There’s probably enough of both dressings to fill another hoagie but it’s not overbearing. The roll compacts the sauce and delivers a burst of flavor with every bite. And while I didn’t venture to another section of the menu, Brad’s offers a myriad of other selections from salads to appetizers, calzones, strombolis and wings.

The only drawback I found with my visit was the warmth of the restaurant. A seating area in the back of the restaurant provides ample separation, but the heat from the kitchen hits you as soon as you walk in the door.

I’ll be stopping by Brad’s again to grab another slice, and you should, too. You may even get to take a trip down memory lane.