You have the classic cheese and pepperoni pizzas. Things get a little more exciting when you start diving into veggie, meat lovers and margherita. Then if you’re feeling wild, there’s buffalo and barbeque chicken, taco, burger and pineapple.

But have you ever heard of a Cajun crab pizza? I sure hadn’t.

So when I was scrolling through Google for pizza joints in Carlisle and came upon the Cajun crab pizza at Al’s Pizza at 40 Noble Blvd., you best believe I grabbed my car keys and zoomed over — at the proper speed limit, of course — at my earliest convenience.

It turns out the Cajun crab is one of several specialty pizzas offered and one of many options you don’t typically find on a pizza shop menu. Al’s, which is open seven days a week and accommodates dine-in, takeout and delivery options, is probably one of the more unique pizza joints you’ll find.

And it’s not just the food that makes it. When you walk in, the walls are decorated with soccer memorabilia, spanning from jerseys, pictures, flags and other tokens. I’ve only been to one professional soccer event in my life, and in that moment, I traveled back to the roaring atmosphere of that game.

Once you take in the moment, you’re greeted by the aroma of pizza and other food being made back in the kitchen. There’s a dining area to your left once you walk through the door that can seat a relatively large crowd.

I walked up to the back counter and placed my order. Having read the menu prior to my arrival, I knew I wanted to try a carousel of foods, selecting a small Cajun crab pizza ($17.99), specialty buffalo chicken fries ($9) and a Philly cheesesteak wrap ($8.99). If those options don’t entice you, Al’s serves salads, hot and cold subs, sandwiches and a long list of appetizers.

With a built-up excitement for the pizza, it was the first item I dug into. On the outside, the Cajun crab looks like a traditional cheese pie but has shreds of crab scattered just below the surface. In substitute of marinara sauce, an alfredo sauce is the base and complements the small kick of the Cajun crab.

The crust — argued as the most important part of a pizza — is a thick pillow that has a slight crunch to it. The undercarriage of the pizza is strong as well, with a touch of cheese ooze, but not too much to where it falls apart.

While eating the pizza, I snacked on the specialty buffalo chicken fries. Al’s doesn’t short on the melted mozzarella cheese and ranch that comes in the order, as a blanket of both covered the bed of fries. The menu describes the infusion of buffalo as being mild, but I personally didn’t get anything more than a tingle of buffalo flavoring. Chicken steak is used, which I think to be the right choice, as each bite is accompanied by a healthy sample of the chicken.

To this point, you may be thinking, how’d you eat all of this in one sitting? I promise you I didn’t, and the Philly cheesesteak wrap was the highlight of the leftovers. The shaved beef was tender and the balance of sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms gave a fresh feel to it. The tortilla was of proportion, with each bite including a bounty of meat and veggies, and my only complaint would be that it could use a stronger incorporation of cheese to capture that true Philly cheesesteak taste.

So the next time you want to stray from the traditional pizza path, Al’s is my choice in Carlisle.