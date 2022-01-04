Farm Show baking contests to return

Imagine a year without the Super Bowl or World Series.

That’s what last year was like for Pennsylvania bakers without the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking contests, which were canceled during the virtual show.

The contests featuring luscious apple pies, decadent chocolate cakes and cookies, and everything from sticky buns to angel food cake, are back. This tasty tradition of eight contests will highlight several days of the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 15.

Winners get cash prizes, colorful ribbons and bragging rights. The public gets to taste samples. Everyone wins!

Kevin Bieber, who for decades has coordinated the apple pie and angel food cake contests, says he doesn’t know what to expect this year.

“A lot of people look forward to coming to the Farm Show this year,” he said. “But others may not come. I don’t think we will see shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. I wouldn’t be surprised if our baking entries are down a bit.”

He called the baking contests a Farm Show highlight for many.

“People who enter the contests are hyped up,” he said. “The winners get so excited. The money is nice, but the ribbon and prestige mean more.”

Four of the contests are open only to certified first-place winners in specific baking contests at Pennsylvania's approved agricultural fairs - apple pies, chocolate cake, chocolate cookies and angel food cake. The other four are open to any Pennsylvania resident who likes to make sticky buns, jam and jelly bars, whoopie pies and something from Mrs. Wages’ products.

All these contests will be judged in the lobby outside of the Farm Show Family Living Department in the Main Exhibition Hall. Contestants are encouraged to be creative, make their entries at home and bring them to the show in accordance with each contest's rules and deadlines.

Each entry then is tasted and evaluated by a panel of judges, whose members slowly sample each entry, evaluate it and finally pick the winners. After winners are announced, free samples are given to the public.

Here are the contests in order of how they will be held:

Saturday, Jan. 8

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest

This takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is open only to Pennsylvania amateur bakers who are certified first place Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest winners at an approved Pennsylvania agricultural fair during the 2021 fair season.

Pies are judged on flavor, filling consistency, doneness and moistness, crust color, flavor, texture, overall appearance and creativity. Prizes are: $500 for first, $300 for second, $200 for third and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars Contest

This occurs at 2 p.m. Saturday. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture PA Preferred and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is only open to Pennsylvania youth (ages 8 through 18) who are certified first place winners in the PA Preferred Chocolate Cookies, Brownies and Bars contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2021 fair season.

Entries are judged on flavor, texture, creativity and inside and outside characteristics. Prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second, $200 for third, and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest

This takes place 4 p.m. Saturday. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is only open to Pennsylvania amateur bakers who are certified first place winners in the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2021 fair season.

Entries are judged on flavor, texture, frosting and inside and outside characteristics. Prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second, $200 for third, and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest

This contest takes place at noon Sunday. This competition, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is open only to Pennsylvania amateur bakers who were first-place winners in the Incredible Angel Food Cake contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2021 fair season.

Entries are judged on creativity, flavor, inside characteristics, overall appearance, creativity topping, icing and decoration. Prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second, $200 for third, and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

Jelly/Jam Bar Contest

This contest takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday. Sponsored by Christina Maser Pantry of Lancaster, this contest is open to any Pennsylvania resident. All recipes must use jelly, jam, or preserves as an ingredient. No commercial mixes are permitted. Prizes are $200 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third.

Thursday, Jan. 11

PA's Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest

This takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday. This contest, sponsored by Good Food of Honeybrook, is open to any Pennsylvania resident.

Whoopie pies will be judged on flavor, smell, taste and flavoring and inside characteristics, texture and smoothness of filling. Decorations are not permitted. Prizes are $500 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third.

Be Creative with Mrs. Wages

This takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday. This new contest, sponsored by Mrs. Wages of Muscatine, Iowa, is open to any Pennsylvania resident. Entries must feature a dish using a canned good made from any Mrs. Wages mix. Judging will be based on taste and appearance. The first place prize is a $200 grocery store gift card and a Mrs. Wages gift basket plus a featured recipe on Mrs. Wages website and social media. Second place will get a $100 grocery store gift card and a Mrs. Wages gift basket, and third place receives a $50 grocery store gift card and a Mrs. Wages gift basket.

Friday, Jan. 14

Sticky Bun Contest

This takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. This competition, sponsored by Golden Barrel Baking Products, is open to any Pennsylvania resident. Prizes are $500 for first place; $100 for second; $50 for third, and ribbons for fourth and fifth.

For more information on the baking contests, visit www.farmshow.state.pa.us.

