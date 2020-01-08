HARRISBURG — It’s never too late to visit the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Even though you missed the high school rodeos, horse pulling, sheep to shawl contest and Pennsylvania’s largest square dance, there’s plenty to see and do on the last three days of the Farm Show.
All the exhibits from apples to aprons, pumpkins to potatoes, wine to wool and much more remain on display throughout the 24-acre complex. There are hundreds of animals and exhibits left to see, cooking demonstrations at the Culinary Connection stage and great entertainment, too, including tractor square dancing, sticky bun contest, cow milking contest, pulled pork sandwich competition, Supreme Dairy Cow award and a milkshake contest.
There’s still a lot happening during on the Lancaster Farming stage just behind the Food Court in the Giant Expo Hall. Here, Greenwood FFA students will give a safety talk with “Squawk the Safety Hawk” at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and Katrina Boyer will tell people how to avoid scams and identity theft at 10 a.m. Friday, to name a few.
The Food Court will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, when the show closes. Here, you can enjoy old favorites such as baked potatoes and apple cider to new ones including hemp iced tea, fried berry Oreos, Philly Port sandwiches and even gluten-free meatballs.
Here is a look at other special events on the final three days:
Thursday
- 8 a.m., Junior dairy goat show, Northwest Hall
- 10 a.m., Tractor square dance, New Holland Arena
- 1 p.m., Exceptional rodeo, New Holland Arena
- 1 p.m., Army vs. Navy cook off, Culinary Connection stage
- 5 p.m., Junior meat breeding goat show, Northwest Hall
Friday
- 8 a.m., Sheep show, Small Arena
- 8 a.m., Dairy cattle show, Equine Arena
- 8 a.m., Open dairy goat judging, Northwest Hall
- 1 p.m., Best pulled pork sandwich competition, Culinary Connection stage
- 5 p.m., Sticky bun contest, Main Exhibition Hall
Saturday
- 8 a.m., Boer goat Show, Northwest Hall
- 9:30 a.m., Farm Class Horse Pulling, New Holland Arena
- 2:30 p.m., Lumberjack demonstration and competition, Northwest Hall
- 3 p.m., Apple Sale, Main Exhibition Hall
- 5 p.m., 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show closes