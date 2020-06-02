Discerning Diner: When it comes to meat, Redd's is smokin'

Nothing spells summer like smoked meat and a side of beans.
If you’re in the mood for these popular summer staples, there really is no substitute. Thankfully, there are hardworking restaurant owners at the ready to provide us with items for a portable picnic, and all we need to do is to pick them up.
My husband and I decided to visit Redd's Smokehouse BBQ in Carlisle for the first time. I learned that the small restaurant, located at 109 N. Hanover St., recovered from a fire in 2018. Like other small businesses, Redd's is currently dealing with the challenges that the pandemic presents. The good news is that takeout appears to be a hit, and according to its Facebook page, the restaurant had to install a second phone line to accommodate the brisk business it is doing.
Redd's caters to carnivores with its protein-packed menu. Appetizers include items like bacon on a stick and chicken wings, as well as sliders with a choice of smoked chicken salad, chicken breast, brisket or pulled pork at a bargain price of $1.99. Customers can order larger portions as full-sized sandwiches or just opt for the meat itself, which is sold by the pound.
Full-course dinners are heavy on the meat options, too. Customers can order a quarter or half a chicken, or simply opt for a smoked breast. Smoked wings, pulled pork and meatloaf are also available, and all entrees come with cornbread and two sides.
Sides include sweet potato fries, collard greens, baked beans, mac and cheese, fresh cut fries, corn, cole slaw, macaroni salad and applesauce. Those with a hungry tot in tow can order from the children’s menu, which includes chicken fingers, smoked wings, sliders and ribs served with one side, all for $6.99 or less.
Redd's also offers an alternative to meat for vegetarians who visit. A smoked portobello sandwich can be paired with most of its sides for a well-rounded meal.
To describe my husband’s appetite as voracious would be an understatement. As predicted, he chose the largest dish on the menu: the three-meat sampler. He opted for wings, a quarter rack of ribs and meat loaf, pairing them with a serving of macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes ($18.99). For my dinner, I chose a half-chicken with beans and collards ($13.99).
We sampled everything and were both impressed with the flavor and juiciness of the chicken and the tenderness of the ribs. I also enjoyed the not-too-sweet smoked cornbread served with our choices.
We dipped the wings in the Redd’s barbecue sauce and went back for more. I mentioned to my husband that they would have a hit on their hands if they marketed the sauce, only to learn later that they already do. Next time you’re in the neighborhood, stop in for a bottle — it beats the mass-produced barbecue sauce, hands down.
If you prefer your beans on the sweet side, you will enjoy Redd's beans. I particularly liked the smoky, savory collard greens, which contained small bits of pork.
The meatloaf would have been excellent if someone had used salt more judiciously. The dish, prepared with in-house bacon and sirloin, ended up being entirely too salty. I’m hoping that this was just a one-off and that this high-quality item isn’t always over-seasoned.
As for the portions, Redd's compares favorably to its chain competitors, and I had enough leftovers for a nice lunch the following day.
Those interested in ending their meal on a sweet note will have a choice of peach cobbler, apple crisp or warm lava cake, all of which sounded amazing. I may just have to stop in for dessert one day to find out.
For most of us, it seems like an eon has passed since we’ve been able to enjoy a dine-in meal, and I’m sure I’m not the only one looking forward to enjoying that simple pleasure again. Until then, I’ll continue to write about takeout until Cumberland County moves beyond the yellow phase and we can return to the places that we so greatly miss.
Next Up: Basil Leaf Thai Cuisine in Lower Allen Township
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.