Discerning Diner: When it comes to meat, Redd's is smokin'

Nothing spells summer like smoked meat and a side of beans.

If you’re in the mood for these popular summer staples, there really is no substitute. Thankfully, there are hardworking restaurant owners at the ready to provide us with items for a portable picnic, and all we need to do is to pick them up.

My husband and I decided to visit Redd's Smokehouse BBQ in Carlisle for the first time. I learned that the small restaurant, located at 109 N. Hanover St., recovered from a fire in 2018. Like other small businesses, Redd's is currently dealing with the challenges that the pandemic presents. The good news is that takeout appears to be a hit, and according to its Facebook page, the restaurant had to install a second phone line to accommodate the brisk business it is doing.

Redd's caters to carnivores with its protein-packed menu. Appetizers include items like bacon on a stick and chicken wings, as well as sliders with a choice of smoked chicken salad, chicken breast, brisket or pulled pork at a bargain price of $1.99. Customers can order larger portions as full-sized sandwiches or just opt for the meat itself, which is sold by the pound.