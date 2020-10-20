Discerning Diner: Watershed Pub makes history as first pub in Camp Hill since Prohibition

Also notable was the delicious chickpea salad ($5) that my husband and I shared as a side. It was served with chickpeas, onion, red pepper strips and what tasted like a light oil and vinegar dressing.

As for my dish, I loved the tender, flavorful short rib and only now understand why people go crazy for risotto. I always thought that risotto was overrated, up until this dinner. It wasn’t often that I finished it when it was served alongside a meal. The creamy, cheesy, flavorful risotto served at the Watershed is the absolute best I’ve ever had, and I was sure to finish every last bit of it.

There’s also a menu for the little ones who tag along. Items include peanut butter and jelly, cheeseburgers, grilled cheese and chicken nuggets.

For those who enjoy ending their dinner on a sweet note, there are three selections: spiced donuts, ice cream and a cast-iron, warm baked brownie for $7.

For a place that has been open for such a short time, the service was on point, except for one minor issue when I asked to revisit a wine menu after ordering. It took about 15 minutes to reappear, and by that time, I was practically done with my meal, so I passed.