Discerning Diner: Watershed Pub makes history as first pub in Camp Hill since Prohibition

Several years ago, voters in Camp Hill marched to the polls to overturn the borough’s dry status. Residents, who hoped for immediate gratification when it came to sitting down at a restaurant and ordering a cocktail, were forced to wait quite some time; that is, until the Watershed Pub opened this month.
When my husband and I visited last Friday, I learned that owner Josh Kesler had implemented protocols to keep diners safe, from a temperature scanner of customers' wrists, to a modern HVAC system that includes a UV purifier that kills up to 98.15% of any airborne pathogens.
The Watershed Pub has moved into the building that once served as the Creative Elegance Boutique, located at 2129 Market St. The exterior is still recognizable, but the wrap-around porch has been pressed into service for outside seating, with overhead radiant heaters taking away some of the fall chill.
The interior, which seats 160 on two floors, resembles little of the former boutique. Oak flooring has been installed throughout the restaurant and seating is a combination of tables and booths. Lighting fixtures vary from sconces, to Edison-bulb pendant lighting and colonial-style chandeliers that complement the “Cushing Green” colored walls. In the interest of efficiency, attractive wood bars where creative cocktails are mixed have been installed on each floor.
Kesler, in developing the menu, took great pains to showcase seafood that is mindful of his environmental concerns. Customers have a choice of options that are regional, sustainably harvested and meet criteria from the NOAA fisheries guide, the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Guide and others. Selections hail from the bay or the Mid-Atlantic region and include oysters, blue crab, mussels, clams, rockfish and even Maryland snapping turtle, along with additional items like vegan ravioli and Koji-aged short rib.
Dining in Cumberland County on a Friday or Saturday always seems to be a challenge since many places refuse reservations and, if they do accept them, they are generally maxed out by mid-week, so my husband and I decided to be proactive and reserve our seats a week earlier.
We were met at the front by a friendly staff member who asked us to wave our wrists in front of the temperature sensor before leading us up the steps to the second floor to be seated. Business was brisk and the place was buzzing with dozens of conversations as we perused the drink menu, which offered a litany of libations, all hailing from Pennsylvania. My husband settled on a double IPA ($7), and I chose the “Havre de Grace” ($12). The refreshing cocktail, containing gin, honey hibiscus syrup, lemon and lavender was served in a coupe glass and was not only pretty, but also tasty, with floral notes that worked in harmony with each other.
For our main entrees, I chose the short rib ($29) and my husband chose the cast iron fish and chips, made with tapioca-crusted Maryland fluke, sauce gribiche and malt vinegar beurre blanc, with herb oil.
We received our meals about 15 minutes after ordering, and both of us were quite delighted with our respective entrees. My husband said that the coating on his fish was crunchy, and the fish was flaky and fresh tasting. He also enjoyed the hand-cut matchstick fries served alongside. The French sauce made with hard-boiled egg yolks, mustard and oil, known as sauce gribiche, was also a revelation and paired well with the malt vinegar beurre blanc to enhance the flavor of the entree.
Also notable was the delicious chickpea salad ($5) that my husband and I shared as a side. It was served with chickpeas, onion, red pepper strips and what tasted like a light oil and vinegar dressing.
As for my dish, I loved the tender, flavorful short rib and only now understand why people go crazy for risotto. I always thought that risotto was overrated, up until this dinner. It wasn’t often that I finished it when it was served alongside a meal. The creamy, cheesy, flavorful risotto served at the Watershed is the absolute best I’ve ever had, and I was sure to finish every last bit of it.
There’s also a menu for the little ones who tag along. Items include peanut butter and jelly, cheeseburgers, grilled cheese and chicken nuggets.
For those who enjoy ending their dinner on a sweet note, there are three selections: spiced donuts, ice cream and a cast-iron, warm baked brownie for $7.
For a place that has been open for such a short time, the service was on point, except for one minor issue when I asked to revisit a wine menu after ordering. It took about 15 minutes to reappear, and by that time, I was practically done with my meal, so I passed.
Many may know that Kesler also owns the Millworks in Harrisburg and initially tried to open The Watershed in July, but a COVID-19 scare at the Millworks and the limited seating rules convinced him to wait until October to open. I’m glad that he finally did, and the health protocols that he’s installed, from the HVAC system to the temperature scan, to staff masks and more, should give people peace of mind as they venture out during this very challenging time.
