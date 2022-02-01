Discerning Diner: Vegetable Hunter expands foodie horizons

Nearly three years after first considering a location in Carlisle, Kristin Messner-Baker opened the second location of her popular Harrisburg restaurant in Carlisle in 2021.

The Vegetable Hunter, located at 46 W. High St., was worth the wait.

Messner-Baker started looking for a second location in 2018, but delayed plans due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Carlisle was high on the list for potential locations since it was close to home for the South Middleton Township resident and its 100% vegan menu would likely be popular in a college town.

The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor seating, and its bright, clean interior is accented with a wall-length mural. Seating near the front windows offers a view of the comings and goings on High Street.

Orders are taken at the counter where the cafe also keeps a helpful list of potential allergens to assist those with food sensitivities in making choices.

The menu kicks off with offerings from the Vegetable Hunter’s boutique brewery. The beers listed on a screen on the wall behind the counter are available in cans and crowlers, and draft beer and samplers are available to enjoy with a meal or with the cafe’s nachos, featuring tortilla chips topped with chipotle black beans, sour cream, house-made nacho cheese and creamy sriracha drizzle.

If beer isn’t your style, there are four vodka or rum-based cocktails available.

The starter menu isn’t extensive, but it doesn’t need to be given the quantity and quality of the main menu. In addition to the nachos, you can choose from roasted Peruvian potatoes or a curried dal dip made from whipped lentils and pickled vegetables.

The “eats” menu, though, is absolutely the highlight of the Vegetable Hunter as it features original creations like the Super Food Protein Bowl alongside vegan takes on classic comfort food like the pulled “pork” sandwich made from lentils, carrots, onions and savory spices simmered in barbecue sauce. The cafe’s nacho hot dog, a Seitan hot dog with chipotle beans, nacho cheese, ketchup and mustard, was named among the top 10 vegan hot dogs in the United States by PETA last year.

One of the more popular menu items is a vegan take on the classic reuben made with eggplant, and there are a number of items that use tofu “chicken” as the main ingredient.

I settled on the Bahn Mi sandwich made with tofu, spinach, cilantro, pickled carrots, jalapenos and chili lime peanuts topped with sriracha mayonnaise. Despite the sriracha and the jalapenos, the sandwich isn’t overwhelmingly hot; rather, the bits of jalapeno scattered throughout the sandwich give an extra kick every couple of bites without numbing your taste for the savory bits of tofu.

The sandwich was served with a choice of kale or chickpea salad. Even though my memory of chickpeas mainly consists of bland beans added to salads when I was a kid, I went with the chickpea salad. The salad is simple, but delicious with the chickpeas and spices covered with a generous portion of dressing.

For dessert, the cafe offers cupcakes and chocolate chip cookies that rank among the best I’ve had, vegan or not.

To top off my lunch - or maybe to stave off the inevitable afternoon drowsiness - I tried the rose cardamom latte. The drink features two shots of espresso made from local roaster Denim Coffee, with steamed non-dairy milk. Rose syrup gives the drink its light sweetness while the cardamom adds a hint of spice.

Vegans visiting the Vegetable Hunter will find a cafe that centers their preferences in the menu items. At the same time, non-vegans won’t even miss the meat if they decide to broaden their food horizons with one of their robustly-flavored sandwiches.

Either way, the arrival of the Vegetable Hunter is a win for local foodies and for downtown Carlisle.

