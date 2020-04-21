Discerning Diner: Treat yourself to elevated take-out at Smoke & Pickles

There are so many things we are prohibited from doing right now. Thank goodness ordering take-out isn’t one of them.
David T. Mills, owner of Mechanicsburg’s Smoke & Pickles, sets himself apart from others by visiting farms to inspect the quality of the products he brings to his shop.
“It is important for me to see how the animals are raised," he said. "You can tell how they are cared for and, if you can smell the farm when you get there, they are not doing things how they should be."
Mills said it’s also important that the farmers keep antibiotics to a minimum. “Most of them don’t use any,” he said.
The shop, located at 30 S. Market St., has leased three spaces from the PNC Parking lot directly across the street and asks customers to call in their food choices and provide their car color so that employees can keep watch and fulfill orders quickly.
I perused the manageable menu last Saturday evening. At the top of the list were “Shareables,” which included homemade hummus and naan, deep-fried deviled eggs, fried pickles, cornbread served with maple butter and a charcuterie platter with a chef’s choice of three meats and cheeses.
Mills adds his own spin to a selection of sandwiches. Handhelds include items like the “Smoked shredded turkey” tossed in house-made BBQ and topped with bacon and a fried pickles slice, and the “Screamin’ Eagle,” comprised of fried boneless dark meat chicken and tossed with house-made “sweet heat" sauce and slaw.
The “Mechanicsburger,” that Mill’s deems his “flagship burger,” is made with 21-day dry-aged beef, house bacon, butter lettuce, garlic aioli, red onion and fried tomato. And leave it to Mills to create a meatloaf sandwich that sounds downright fancy. The “Meat Loaf Smash” is listed on the menu as a 21-day dry-aged meatloaf served with smoked tomato jam and topped with house-made crushed chips.
A variety of hot dogs are also available, with toppings like caramelized onions and pickled mustard seeds. Customers can also choose from a selection of “loaded fries” topped with ingredients like chili, pulled pork and more. There’s even a “Smoke & Pickles Poutine,” described as house fries topped with pork gravy, smoked, pulled pork and cold smoked mozzarella curd, a perfect food for a binge-watching Netflix night.
If that all sounds a little heavy for the weight conscious, Mills also offers the “Smoked Chicken Salad,” comprised of hickory smoked and pulled chicken served over a bed of greens, with black beans, corn and cucumbers, and served with a smoked tomato vinaigrette. His take on a fruit salad consists of hickory smoked grapes and almonds served with feta cheese over a bed of greens and tossed with a fresh orange vinaigrette.
I was intrigued by the smoked fruit salad and the “Meat Loaf Smash,” but sometimes a cheeseburger is the only thing that can satisfy a craving, so I ordered the “House Cheeseburger,” ($14.95) which was topped with Revittle Gouda cheese, caramelized onion, butter, lettuce and a sliced tomato, with my choice of house made chips (fries are an option, as well). We also decided to share the deep-fried deviled eggs ($4.75).
My husband, who rarely passes up a charcuterie platter, ordered the “Charc Attack.” The three meats of the day were soppressata, chorizo and capicola. As for cheeses, Mill’s offering that day were drunken goat, aged cheddar and smoked gouda ($18.99).
The experience
Everything went seamlessly from the initial call, which was handled by a cheery employee, to the pickup, which was delivered to our car within five minutes of pulling up across the street.
The food was still warm when we arrived home about 25 minutes later, and we each enjoyed our respective dishes.
The deep-fried eggs were a revelation. Mills cuts the eggs in half and removes the yolks before frying and then prepares the creamy filling and pipes it into the hot halves. The result was a delicious spin on the traditional deviled egg.
My thick, juicy, delicious burger was served with a housemade sesame seed roll and was large enough to satisfy anyone with a hearty appetite.
The “Charc Attack” was relished by my husband, who enjoyed it too much to share, even though it was enough for two. The meats and cheeses were served with sides of Tuscan butter, pickled vegetables, ground mustard and marinated mustard seeds. Small slices of homemade bread were also included with the order. He said he particularly enjoyed the pickled mustard seeds, which paired well with everything on the platter.
If we must stay in, we can at least treat ourselves every now and then with the money we are saving on gas and entertainment. These days, when we’re putting more thoughtful consideration into where our food originates, Mills’ promise that every item is within 40 miles of the shop goes a long way to provide peace of mind.
