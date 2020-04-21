Discerning Diner: Treat yourself to elevated take-out at Smoke & Pickles

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are so many things we are prohibited from doing right now. Thank goodness ordering take-out isn’t one of them.

David T. Mills, owner of Mechanicsburg’s Smoke & Pickles, sets himself apart from others by visiting farms to inspect the quality of the products he brings to his shop.

“It is important for me to see how the animals are raised," he said. "You can tell how they are cared for and, if you can smell the farm when you get there, they are not doing things how they should be."

Mills said it’s also important that the farmers keep antibiotics to a minimum. “Most of them don’t use any,” he said.

The shop, located at 30 S. Market St., has leased three spaces from the PNC Parking lot directly across the street and asks customers to call in their food choices and provide their car color so that employees can keep watch and fulfill orders quickly.

I perused the manageable menu last Saturday evening. At the top of the list were “Shareables,” which included homemade hummus and naan, deep-fried deviled eggs, fried pickles, cornbread served with maple butter and a charcuterie platter with a chef’s choice of three meats and cheeses.