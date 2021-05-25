Discerning Diner: Track's End offers service with a smile in Lower Allen Township

My travels take me to the Mechanicsburg area quite often, but it wasn’t until recently that I noticed a small restaurant by the name of “Track’s End” while driving down Simpson Ferry Road near the Weis Market in Lower Allen Township. I learned that Track’s End is a 24/7 eatery that is open to the general public, but caters to the railroad workers who reside in an adjacent hotel.

When we arrived last Saturday, we easily found a spot in the large parking lot. Once inside, I was impressed by how clean and cute the place was. The attractive black-and-white checkerboard floors unite with black booth, table and stool seating, giving the eatery a crisp, clean look. White walls are sparingly decorated with memorabilia from Pennsylvania sports teams.

Because it was well past the lunch hour at 1:30 p.m., there were just a few “regulars,” finishing up their lunches. I assumed that because the server addressed most customers by name. He also did his best to make us feel at home also, greeting us immediately with a smile and checking on us often.