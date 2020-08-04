Discerning Diner: Tonino’s in East Pennsboro offers good food at fair price

If it’s been some time since you’ve visited the Erford Road area, you’ll notice a new strip mall known as the Camp Hill Commons. The small mall is located beside the Sheetz that opened last year and is where you’ll find Tonino’s Pizza.
This is the third and newest location for the family-owned business run by Naples-born Anthony Illiano with the help of his sons.
When my husband and I visited last week, we easily found a space in the large parking lot out front. A trio of men smiled, greeted us warmly and asked if we were ordering takeout or dining in. We informed them that we would be eating on site and were then invited to sit anywhere we wanted. Seating is a combination of about a half dozen booths and tables, so we decided to slide into one of the roomy booths lined along the side wall.
Even though I had consulted Tonino’s website beforehand and decided on dinner before I arrived, I couldn’t help but be tempted by the dozen or so pre-made pies that beckoned from behind the glass case up front. In the end, however, I decided to stay the course and ordered baked ziti ($11). I didn’t see an option for meat sauce on the menu, so I told them I would pay an upcharge ($4.50).
My husband, who had been hankering for pizza, ordered a slice of pepperoni and a slice topped with onion, crumbled sausage and pieces of bacon (each $3.50), along with a Greek salad ($6.50)
Tonino’s menu is fairly typical of a menu that you’ll find at any pizza place in the area, with a variety of hot and cold subs and wraps, calzones, Stromboli and panini. The salad choices are extensive, with more than a dozen from which to choose. Whether you’re craving for Chef, Caesar or Caprese, or in the mood for a more substantial Pittsburgh steak salad with grilled steak and fries, Tonino’s has you covered.
Illiano, who grew up learning about traditional Italian cooking methods from his mother and father, offers a selection of 15 “Italian creations,” like lasagna, ravioli, chicken cacciatore, shrimp scampi (served over pasta), chicken parmigiana, fettuccine alfredo and other entrees to satisfy hearty appetites.
When our salads were ready, the staff called us to the counter to pick them up. My husband’s Greek salad was generous for the price paid and contained romaine lettuce, pitted kalamata olives, green peppers, onions and lots of crumbled feta. I venture to say that we’ve been charged, on average, three dollars more for comparable Greek salads in the area and they weren’t served with two slices of plain cheese pizza on the side.
The salad that accompanied my meal was also very good, served with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers, onions, a shower of shaved mozzarella cheese and a delicious, house-made vinaigrette flavored with plenty of parmesan.
When our respective main courses were ready, an employee brought them directly to our table rather than call us up for pickup, so I suppose service can be described as a hybrid of counter and table.
My ziti was done a perfect al dente, topped with a mildly flavored meat sauce and served with a garlic knot on the side. The portion was more than ample, and my husband, who has a large appetite, ended up getting not one, but two meals out of the leftovers.
He said that he enjoyed his pizza and that it reminded him of pizza he enjoyed in New York while visiting during his teenage years. I later discovered that the owner spent time in Brooklyn as a teenager and was likely inspired by the pizza he encountered there.
We asked for a box for leftovers, settled our bill and as we left the staff bid us goodbye and invited us to return. I, for one, am looking forward to trying their ravioli and lasagna soon.
If you happen to be in the area and want a good meal without breaking the bank, I suggest giving Tonino’s a try. After all, it isn’t often that two people can dine for $30 and still have plenty of food left over to enjoy again the next day.
Next up: Pepper Mill in Lower Allen Township
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!