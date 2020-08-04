Discerning Diner: Tonino’s in East Pennsboro offers good food at fair price

When our respective main courses were ready, an employee brought them directly to our table rather than call us up for pickup, so I suppose service can be described as a hybrid of counter and table.

My ziti was done a perfect al dente, topped with a mildly flavored meat sauce and served with a garlic knot on the side. The portion was more than ample, and my husband, who has a large appetite, ended up getting not one, but two meals out of the leftovers.

He said that he enjoyed his pizza and that it reminded him of pizza he enjoyed in New York while visiting during his teenage years. I later discovered that the owner spent time in Brooklyn as a teenager and was likely inspired by the pizza he encountered there.

We asked for a box for leftovers, settled our bill and as we left the staff bid us goodbye and invited us to return. I, for one, am looking forward to trying their ravioli and lasagna soon.

If you happen to be in the area and want a good meal without breaking the bank, I suggest giving Tonino’s a try. After all, it isn’t often that two people can dine for $30 and still have plenty of food left over to enjoy again the next day.

Next up: Pepper Mill in Lower Allen Township

