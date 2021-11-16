Discerning Diner: Tawan Thai opens at former Carlisle Thai Cuisine

Those who haven’t visited downtown Carlisle lately might be interested to learn that a new restaurant has opened where Carlisle Thai Cuisine once operated. Tawan Thai, located at 141 W. High St., offers a variety of Thai specialties for dine in or to go.

It appears that the restaurant is using just one room for customers to dine. Seating is comprised of a few tables and booths, some of which were filled with “to go” bags when my husband and I arrived last Friday night for dinner. About half the seats were filled when we arrived. A friendly waiter greeted us, pointed out a booth and invited us to take a seat. Shortly thereafter he brought menus, water and glasses for the Troeg’s Haze Charmers that we had toted along (Tawan Thai is BYOB).

The rather large menu lists appetizers like spring rolls with plum sauce, fish cakes, crab rangoon and edamame. A selection of soups bound to warm the insides this time of year include classics like the spicy sour Tom Yum, the more familiar Won Ton soup and a coconut-based soup called Tom Kha. A total of six salads are available with ingredients like beef, duck, seafood and chicken.

For the vegetarians, there’s Somtum, comprised of green papaya, chili, garlic dressing, peanuts, green beans, tomato and lime juice; and a Thai salad containing lettuce, tomato, carrot, bean sprouts and tofu served with vinegar and peanut sauce.

Fried rice and noodle dishes are available in abundance and served with a choice of protein like seafood, mock duck (vegetarian), salmon, duck, chicken and pork. There’s also Thai fried rice, basil fried rice, pineapple fried rice, the national dish of Thailand known as pad Thai and drunken noodle to name a few.

Stir-fried entrees are available and served with various sauces like cashew nut, garlic and oyster sauce and are, once again, served with the customer’s choice of protein. Rounding out the menu are chef’s creations, like Lobster Pad Thai, three-flavored duck, crab meat fried rice and an interesting dish called, “Seafood in Love,” an amalgamation of shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, scallions, onions and bell peppers with roasted shrimp and chili paste.

If that’s not enough, there’s also a variety of Thai curries like the standard red, green and massaman, in addition to pineapple curry and jungle curry, which is absent coconut milk and perhaps a little easier on the waistline.

I love Thai curry dishes, so I decided on the red curry, crafted with dried red chili, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, string beans, eggplant and basil ($13.95). My husband, who always tends to gravitate to duck dishes when he has the opportunity, ordered the drunken noodle with crispy duck ($20.95). He made a special request that the dish be made sans sugar and was assured that wouldn’t be a problem.

By this time, the restaurant was getting quite busy, with only one waiter on duty, so we were surprised when our dishes were served within 15 minutes. My husband expected a duck dish and instead received a chicken dish, so he found himself doing what he rarely does: sending something back.

While I ate my hot and spicy red curry chicken dish (served with my requested side of brown rice), he waited an additional eight minutes for his meal, which really wasn’t a bad recovery time. When the correct dish arrived, he could tell right away that they neglected to hold the sugar — a detail that was likely lost when the cook scrambled to turn out a new order in a hurry.

Despite the hiccups, we did enjoy our meals, although I have to warn people that the curries are all listed as spicy on the menu, and when they say spicy, they mean it. I decided to go heavy on the rice as I added it to my meal, and that tamed the heat a bit. Meanwhile, the waiter was quick to refill our water glasses, which I greatly appreciated.

Those who enjoy ending their meals on a sweet note can choose from tapioca with coconut milk, fresh mango and sticky rice, Thai donuts, fried ice cream and fried bananas with honey. Being too full to indulge, we passed on dessert.

I usually make it a point to give a restaurant a period of time after opening before I visit, hoping that they’ll work out any kinks as they hit their stride, but I failed to do so with this relatively new restaurant. Taking that into account and the fact that there are so many staff shortages these days, I feel as if things will improve as time goes on. In the meantime, I hope people will continue to welcome the new neighbor to Carlisle’s burgeoning downtown.

