Discerning Diner: Sushi fans can get their fix at Kanagawa in Mechanicsburg

If you’re a fan of sushi, you’ve probably heard of Song Li, otherwise known as “Sushi Mike.” “Sushi Mike” has been in the sushi business for years, working as partner at Akitas Sushi in Lemoyne and more recently as owner of Kanagawa at 41 W. Main Street in Mechanicsburg.

Li opened Kanagawa in summer 2019, only to close less than a year later due to COVID. The BYOB is once again open for indoor dining and is located in what is known as the Mechanicsburg Bank Building, built in 1876. Today, customers can still see the original vault located behind the sushi bar.

When my husband and I arrived last Thursday for lunch, we parked up the street since we had difficulty finding the parking lot that we heard was located behind the restaurant. When we entered, we were invited by a waiter to sit where we wanted and we chose one of two booths up front.

I’d describe the atmosphere as very Zen, thanks to the soothing music that was playing over the speaker system. The small, clean restaurant features wood flooring and provides additional seating at a half-dozen wooden tables. Pendant lamps evocative of crab baskets hang from the ceiling, and a large depiction of a tuna fish festoons the burnt orange walls.

The menu at Kanagawa includes appetizers like mussels, gyoza (otherwise known as dumplings), edamame and egg rolls, to name a few. A selection of salads include cucumber, seaweed, green salad with ginger sauce, octopus and spicy crabmeat. To warm the insides during the cold winter weather, soups like onion, vegetable udon noodle and miso are offered.

Four versions of “Kitchen Noodles” are also on the menu, with a choice of protein and/or vegetables. My husband chose the “shrimp noodles” ($10.99) for his lunch.

A selection of sushi runs the gamut. Customers can choose from 39 different raw sushi rolls made with a variety of ingredients, like tuna, eel, salmon, yellowtail and more. I chose the “Q roll,” described as “spicy tuna and crunchy roll, with fish egg on top” ($8.99).

Additional options include about two dozen cooked sushi rolls, some which are given names familiar to the region, like the “Messiah Roll,” with fried softshell crab, avocado, cheese, fried eel and eel sauce; or the “Lemoyne Roll,” featuring eel with avocado, shrimp and eel sauce.

The menu also lists five vegetable sushi rolls, fried rice selection and group options, like the Kanagawa Party Boat, served beautifully in a wooden boat and containing 12 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi, a special tuna roll, salmon roll, eel and avocado roll, two miso soups and two seaweed salads for $68.88. A great choice for those who want to get together with friends and family over the holidays, or anytime for that matter.

Finally, there’s a small selection of “kitchen teriyaki,” in both large and small sizes, with a choice of protein. I wanted something hot, so I added a small chicken teriyaki ($8.99) to my sushi order.

Our attentive waiter brought out the sushi for us to share in just 10 minutes and continued to top off our water throughout the meal. The “Q roll” was presented beautifully on a dish in the shape of a fish. Everything tasted bright and fresh, and we both enjoyed the texture of the tuna paired with the rice and the tempura “crunchies.” The glossy orange fish eggs added an extra dimension of flavor.

My teriyaki and his shrimp noodles arrived at the table about five-minutes later. My husband ordered his noodles “spicy” and said that the spice level was “spot on” for his taste. He also enjoyed the fact that the noodles were served al dente.

I, too, enjoyed my teriyaki. The brown fried rice had just that little bit of caramelized crunch that made it delicious with the tender chicken, mushroom, onion and zucchini.

We passed on dessert, but if we had saved room, we could have chosen from a variety of ice cream, from plain vanilla to mochi, green tea and red bean, that I really want to try at some point. There’s also cheesecake; they guild the lily by frying it and topping it with chocolate sauce.

Before we left, we were asked if we enjoyed our meals by “Sushi Mike,” who made an appearance and we assured him that we did.

If you’re in the mood for a good meal featuring fresh and tasty Japanese cuisine and have limited time, you can count on Kanagawa to fit the bill.

Kanagawa is open for lunch and dinner six days a week and is closed on Tuesday.

