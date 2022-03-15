Discerning Diner: Square Bean offers more than coffee in Carlisle

Back in the "Before Times" — before such things as masks, social distancing and lockdowns — there was a running joke that came up when I would schedule interview appointments or meetings.

Real office or downtown office?

The “downtown office” was Square Bean Carlisle, located at 25 W. High St.

Most of the time, I would grab a cup of their brewed coffee from one of the carafes lined up against the wall and head to the table, ignoring the variety of add-ins from sugar to honey to creamers and half-and-half to head to one of the cozy tables for two toward the back wall.

A few times when the interview involved a couple of people, we were allowed to use the back room that could easily be used for larger private meetings or gatherings, but I would get distracted occasionally by one of the pieces of local artwork on the walls.

I had seen their chalkboard menus every time, of course, but never really wanted or needed something to eat. It’s a coffee shop, so the menus are fairly basic, as you would expect. Coffee is their thing, and it takes up two of the four menu boards.

A few weeks ago, I stopped in for a breakfast sandwich — bacon, egg and cheese on Italian panini bread. It was arguably the most basic of the options on the breakfast menu. There were two variations of a breakfast quesadilla, a couple of options using eggs including huevos rancheros and a breakfast wrap, among other options.

Those wanting a more continental breakfast can choose bagels, muffins or scones from the goodies menu, which also includes cookies, brownies, crumb cake and affogato if you’re a dessert for breakfast kind of person.

More recently, I decided to stop in for lunch. There are three basic categories in the lunch menu — wraps and paninis, quesadillas and salads. Some offerings are similar in each. For example, you can get a buffalo chicken wrap, panini, quesadilla or salad. Most of the options are self-explanatory with descriptive names like the cran-turkey wrap or the simple veggie quesadilla. Others might require a bit of explanation from the barista, who was more than happy to describe the menu items.

I decided on the chipotle chicken quesadilla with the accompanying salsa and sour cream and a Vermont Maple Nut Nitro Brew. After placing my order, I settled into a table that is actually on a stage in the front window so I could watch the activity on High Street while I enjoyed my lunch.

The coffee came first. Nitro brew, for those unfamiliar, is a cold-brewed coffee infused with nitrogen gas to give it a smooth, creamy texture. When served, it could easily be mistaken for a stout from a craft brewery. The added nitrogen makes the coffee perfect as is with a touch of sweetness and slight flavoring from the Vermont Maple Nut coffee from which it was made.

I sipped on the coffee and watched out the window for a short time before the quesadilla was served. The thin tortilla was toasted to perfection and filled with cheese, onions, bite size pieces of chicken and a chipotle sauce that offered a slightly spicy punch without being overwhelming. I barely touched the sour cream and salsa because the filling of the quesadilla went to the edges of the tortilla and it seemed a shame to cover up the taste with the condiments.

The bottom line: Don’t sleep on this coffee shop as an option to pick up a quality lunch quickly. The best part? Topping it off with a coffee to go to stave off the afternoon slump.

