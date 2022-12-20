Discerning Diner: Sandwich options galore at Gingerbread Man in Carlisle

The last time I was at the Gingerbread Man was when a group of us decided to leave the fifth-year high school reunion early and sit around the tables at the long bench with curved ends just inside the door – and that was back when Bill Clinton was running for president.

It’s been a minute, as the kids say.

I wanted to stay close to home while Christmas shopping recently so I stopped into the restaurant that has been tucked in just off the Square behind the Old Courthouse in Carlisle since May 1974. Over the years, owner Richard Phelan built a regional chain of the restaurants peaking at 19 locations before they started closing one-by-one, leaving only the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations in recent years. After a fire a year ago, the Carlisle location stands alone as the Mechanicsburg location works toward reopening.

There’s a lot to see when you go through the small door into the non-smoking dining area, especially at Christmas. The restaurant’s iconic heavy woodwork is accented by Christmas decorations hanging from nearly every conceivable spot. The dining area itself is a bit of a maze with a lower level that wraps around a sort of mezzanine level with additional seating.

There’s a lot to see on the menu as well. Several pages describe everything from appetizers to dinner selections, but sandwiches and similar items make up most of the options.

Those wanting to start with “appeteasers,” as they are called, can find standard fare like French fries, potato skins, chicken fingers and wings on the menu.

The dinner menu is available after 5 p.m. and includes favorites like spaghetti and meatballs, fish and chips, crab cakes, chicken parmesan and steak.

Mexican fare on offer includes nachos, tacos and quesadillas with fajitas offered on the dinner menu. There’s a full page of salad offerings ranging from a basic mixed green salad to the more ingredient-heavy sizzling steak salad (steak over mixed greens topped with tomato, cheddar cheese and French fries) or the Chinatown Chicken Salad with its chargrilled chicken breast, mixed greens, crunchy noodles, rice noodles and peanuts with an Asian dressing.

“New York Style” sandwich offerings include standards like corned beef, pastrami or grilled cheese alongside the “Piccadilly Fish Sandwich,” sloppy joe-style beef barbecue and variations on chicken sandwiches, among others. Gingerbread Man also offers a selection of cold hoagies, hot grinders, wraps, club sandwiches, burgers and chargrilled chicken sandwiches.

I honestly had no idea The Gingerbread Man has such a large selection of sandwiches. Even after seeing all of the above-mentioned options, I turned the page to see yet another section of sandwiches under the heading “Sandwich Sensations.” This is where it got more interesting to me. There’s the vegetarian avocado delight featuring avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing or the T.A.B., which includes turkey, thinly sliced apple, bacon, red onion and horseradish dressing.

I decided to try the Mad Russian, a sandwich that came absolutely stuffed with baked ham, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato and Swiss cheese that was served on pumpernickel bread with Russian dressing. I fully expected the chicken to be thinly-sliced deli fare, but was surprised when it was a thick slice of chicken breast. It was a delicious, filling sandwich that came with a side of potato salad that had a bit too much dressing for my taste.

The Gingerbread Man may be a little tricky to find, and even trickier to park near, but it’s worth the effort to visit this iconic downtown fixture.