Discerning Diner: Sage Cafe another success on Pomfret Street in Carlisle

Sage Cafe's elegant mix of take-out ease and casual dine-in service has made the restaurant a Carlisle favorite in the few months since its opening last November.

Owner Taryn Farhat renovated the historic building at 22 W. Pomfret St., which formerly was home to the Piatto restaurant. There is space for private events and for meetings in its conference room. The dining area downstairs features tables in two different rooms - one accented by a cozy fireplace mantel and the other surrounded by plenty of windows to allow natural light to flood in.

An outdoor patio offers the promise, or maybe the potential, for outdoor dining in warmer months.

Nearly every table was filled when I visited on a Wednesday afternoon in February. Not wanting to take up space as a single diner, I passed by the wait stand to place an order at the take-out counter.

Take-out is clearly not an afterthought for Sage Cafe. Located in what is essentially a separate room, there's plenty of space to order, grab a drink from the cooler and slip around the corner to wait on a bench that doesn't feel like it is in the way of the busy servers.

The staff at the take-out counter were enthusiastic about the cafe and its offerings, ready with recommendations, to tell me more about different menu items and to answer questions about the availability of special and seasonal drinks.

And there were plenty of hard decisions to make when it came to choosing something for lunch as Farhat teamed with chef Travis Mumma to create a menu combining classic favorites with original dishes.

The appetizer menu, for example, features classic French onion soup alongside the Sage Sausage Meatball Bruschetta, a dish featuring local pork in a vodka blush sauce with parmesan, fresh basil and a honey-balsamic reduction on a toasted baguette.

Six salad options are available, each of which can be topped with grilled chicken or shrimp, or crispy coconut chicken or shrimp.

You won't find a basic pepperoni pizza on the handmade pizza menu at Sage Cafe, but deciding which of these original creations to try might be a challenge. There's the Shrimp BLT with its seared shrimp and smoked bacon or the "Tropical Kentucky" with barbecued pork, pineapple and jalapeño.

Since I would be taking my lunch back to the office, I decided to go with something off the handhelds menu. This is where you find items like a classic Reuben alongside curiously named offerings like "3 lil' Pigs" that features smoked bacon, sliced ham and pepperoni. The Coconut Shrimp Po'Boy, a sandwich made from panko shrimp with jalapeno-pineapple mayo, has been a crowd favorite since the cafe opened.

For me, the choice came down to a Russian Peach, which featured smoked ham and provolone with a brown sugar peach dijonaise or the Crispy Margherita sandwich with its panko-encrusted tomato, mozzarella and creamy balsamic mayo.

I went with the latter, paired with the cafe's homemade creamy coleslaw. Even in its plain black container, the sandwich looked delicious with a slight sheen of butter on the toasted brioche roll. The combination of ripe tomato with the panko created a subtly crunchy sandwich accented with the tangy flavor of the balsamic mayo. The coleslaw had a little too much dressing for my taste but was nevertheless a tasty complement to the sandwich.

Given what Sage Cafe has done in its first few months, I'm anxious to see what the future holds for the cafe. Over Valentine's Day weekend, the cafe unveiled dinner entrees that it hopes to offer on a regular basis in the future. Couple that with the potential for outside dining, and the cafe has the potential to truly become an anchor for the Pomfret Street business community.

