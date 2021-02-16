Discerning Diner: Ressler's a mainstay with quick lunches for budget-conscious

I recently, once again, had the opportunity to try out a local business for the first time. Ressler’s Bagel & Deli, located in the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township, has been a mainstay in the Mechanicsburg area for 27 years, which means they must be doing something right.

The authentic boil and bake New York-style bagel shop makes bagels from scratch and deli sandwiches to order with Boar’s Head products. The Cumberland County eatery has also earned “Simply the Best” awards from the Harrisburg Magazine’s Readers’ Poll.

Last week, my husband and I stopped in, prepared to order in or take out, depending on their seating capacity restrictions. It took us a few minutes to peruse the menu up front, so we allowed others to step in line as we made up our minds. When we were ready, we told the employee that we’d like to dine in, if possible and she quickly left the front counter to clear off a table near a window to accommodate us.

I was a little perplexed as to why the half dozen tables in the restaurant were relegated to just one side, but this is the COVID-era and I learned that lines can grow long in the eatery during the morning rush as people pile in to purchase bagels and breakfast sandwiches. Perhaps this is another way to ensure that the line moves smoothly.