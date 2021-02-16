Discerning Diner: Ressler's a mainstay with quick lunches for budget-conscious

I recently, once again, had the opportunity to try out a local business for the first time. Ressler’s Bagel & Deli, located in the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township, has been a mainstay in the Mechanicsburg area for 27 years, which means they must be doing something right.
The authentic boil and bake New York-style bagel shop makes bagels from scratch and deli sandwiches to order with Boar’s Head products. The Cumberland County eatery has also earned “Simply the Best” awards from the Harrisburg Magazine’s Readers’ Poll.
Last week, my husband and I stopped in, prepared to order in or take out, depending on their seating capacity restrictions. It took us a few minutes to peruse the menu up front, so we allowed others to step in line as we made up our minds. When we were ready, we told the employee that we’d like to dine in, if possible and she quickly left the front counter to clear off a table near a window to accommodate us.
I was a little perplexed as to why the half dozen tables in the restaurant were relegated to just one side, but this is the COVID-era and I learned that lines can grow long in the eatery during the morning rush as people pile in to purchase bagels and breakfast sandwiches. Perhaps this is another way to ensure that the line moves smoothly.
Bagel lovers will be pleased to hear that Ressler’s offers a choice of 20 toppings, ranging from plain and flavored cream cheese, to peanut butter, lox and whitefish salad, which I first tried at the renown buffet (when there were such things) at the Hotel Bethlehem. If you haven’t experienced it, you should. Fun fact: much of the smoked whitefish in the United States is made by Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish Corp.
Because we arrived during the lunch hour, we decided to order from the “Quick Lunch” section of the menu. Ressler’s offers a “Build Your Own” option with ingredients like smoked turkey, ham, liverwurst, pastrami, corned beef and salami, served on a choice of bagel, white, wheat, rye or wrap.
An additional dozen and a half sandwiches include a combination of the above ingredients. There’s the familiar Reuben, Rachel and club sandwiches and others like the "Joe R. Special" made with roast beef, horseradish, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo; or the "Hugh" made with cracked pepper turkey, pepper ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and deli mustard. Ressler’s also offers a few meatless options like the “Erin,” made with peanut butter, granola, bananas and honey, or the “meatless,” made with provolone, Swiss and Muenster cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Deli sides include chips, macaroni salad, red skin potato salad and coleslaw.
We waited no longer than five or six minutes for our meals, which were delivered to our table. He chose the Reuben, made with hot corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served on grilled rye ($6.60), with a side of potato salad ($2). I chose from the "salad sandwiches" portion of the menu offering a choice of egg, chicken, tuna or whitefish salad.
A simple chicken salad on white clocked in at the bargain price of $5.66, with an additional $1.19 for a side of chips—the crunchy, delicious, kettle cooked kind crafted in Hanover by the Utz Corp., which goes by the brand name “Dirty.”
My husband said he enjoyed the Reuben: the generous portion of meat was tender and the rye was grilled separately. “It was a good sandwich, which was easy to pick up and eat,” he said, mentioning the reasonable price, as well.
I, too, liked my chicken salad sandwich, which was hearty and contained the right portion of mayo, celery and chicken, complimented by the mild flavor of scallions. For a mere $5.66, I couldn’t have asked for a better sandwich.
I always worry about taking a gamble on a chicken salad sandwich ever since I ordered one containing sugar and an abundance of mayonnaise. I shudder to think of it.
Those who like to end their meals on a sweet note can choose from bakery options like muffins, brownies, cookies, sticky buns and whoopie pies, to name a few.
I’d estimate that we were out of there in about a half hour, which makes Ressler’s Bagels a must stop for lunch if you’re pressed for time and mindful of your budget, and who isn’t these days? Just remember that they are only open from Tuesday through Sunday.
Next up: Josie’s German Café & Market in Mechanicsburg