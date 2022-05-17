Discerning Diner: Redemption BBQ in Shippensburg a must for barbecue fans

Redemption BBQ lets visitors know they’re in for something good from the start.

I pulled into the parking lot next to the restaurant at 13 S Earl St., in Shippensburg, and barely had the car door open when the smoky scent of barbecue hit me.

Both the exterior and interior of Redemption BBQ show echoes of the bar that used to occupy the space. On the outside, there are big doors and small windows. Inside the large wooden, U-shaped bar now serves as the order counter at the front and seating along the sides. The liquor is long gone, but the pool table and modern version of a jukebox remain.

There’s plenty of pig paraphernalia and cow curios decorating the walls and dining area that combines traditional restaurant tables with what could be described as upscale picnic tables big enough to seat six people.

To top off the barbecue joint ambiance, the tables have rolls of paper towels instead of napkins and bluesy music plays in the background.

As important as atmosphere may be, the menu is the star of any barbecue joint, and that’s especially true at Redemption BBQ. The chalkboard menus feature standard barbecue fare, including ribs in both full and half racks, smoked wings and half a chicken. If you’re hungry, the Texas Tray with a half-rack of ribs, your choice of pulled pork or brisket, sausage and two sides might hit the spot.

I didn’t order them, but from looking around the room, it seems the pulled pork nachos are also a big favorite.

Pulled pork, pulled chicken and beef brisket sandwiches are on the menu, as are a selection of wraps that range from the simple smoked ham or turkey with lettuce and tomato to the more unusual like the beef brisket wrap with macaroni and cheese and barbecue sauce. Unlike other barbecue places I have visited, Redemption BBQ also offers hamburgers, cheeseburgers, grilled ham and cheese, and smoked turkey sandwiches.

There’s a fairly simple salad menu that basically features the meat offerings on top of a bed of salad greens, but don’t underestimate how delicious this is. I had the beef brisket salad with blue cheese dressing. A generous helping of tender, tasty brisket lent a smoky flavor to an otherwise traditional salad.

Options for sides include fries, shanty beans, cole slaw, side salads and the smoked macaroni and cheese, which I had alongside the beef brisket salad. It was cheesy and creamy with maybe the slightest hint of smoky flavor. Onion petals and loaded potato wedges are on the appetizer menu.

I had the beef brisket salad and macaroni and cheese as mentioned above, but my sister chose the half-chicken and loved it. The tender juicy chicken was smoked in a blend of spices that was delicious on its own without added barbecue sauce.

The down-home atmosphere of the restaurant was only enhanced with the way the orders were brought out. Orders are taken at the front counter, and diners find their own seats. When the meal is ready, one of three things will happen. If you’re a regular, the server will bring it right to your table. If you happened to give them a name or paid with a card so that your name is on the receipt, they’ll call your name. You wave and your dinner arrives on a tray covered with butcher paper. No name? The server calls out what’s on the tray and it’s up to the diner to claim it.

Taken together, little touches like the paper towel rolls, calling out your name for the food to be delivered to your table and the friendly serving staff make Redemption BBQ one of those rare places where a visitor feels like they’ve been there dozens of times even if it’s their first taste of their amazing barbecue offerings. For me, this visit may have been the first, but it certainly won’t be the last. There are still plenty more items on the menu I need to try.

