Discerning Diner: QuickChick Shawarma and Grill offers authentic Middle Eastern cuisine

Those who dine out often and are tired of the same old selections may want to give QuickChick Shawarma and Grill a try. The eatery, classified as fast casual, is located on the Carlisle Pike in the Hampden Shops, where the short-lived Which Wich was located.
When my husband and I arrived last Friday during the lunch hour, we were greeted by a friendly fellow working behind the counter. We took note of the large, professional looking menu that hangs on the front wall and took a few minutes to peruse the selections before heading to our seat.
A few minutes later, the same man who greeted us, brought out a small sampler of a few of their offerings: tahini salad, made with toasted, ground sesame seeds and cucumber; a tasty hummus, crafted from chickpeas; and a garlicky, flavorful baba ghanoush made with mashed eggplant and seasonings.
Those who assume that they are unfamiliar with shawarma may have seen it before, perhaps at a street fair. Shawarma is meat stacked in a cone-like shape, loaded on a vertical rotisserie and shaved thin. On the day we visited, chicken was loaded on the rotating rotisserie.
QuickChick serves chicken and beef shawarma, along with lamb kabobs and falafel, which are made with chickpeas and herbs and fried in oil. The family-owned eatery also offers a selection of salads like Fattoush, made with tomatoes, cucumbers and parsley and topped with toasted pita; Tzatziki salad with cucumbers, garlic and yogurt; and tabbouleh, made with herbs like parsley and mint, tossed with diced cucumbers and tomatoes.
The menu also lists a “mixed grill,” which is a lamb, beef and chicken combo, served over rice, in addition to kabob and falafel sandwiches. For those who are new to the cuisine and aren’t ready for a deep dive into the unfamiliar, QuickChick offers a fusion sandwich in the form of a beef or chicken shawarma cheesesteak.
When it was time to place our order, I chose a “QuickChick Specialty,” listed on the menu as the “Beef Shawarma Platter, Middle Eastern Style,” ($11.99). My husband selected the lamb kabob sandwich ($6.99) and the Middle Eastern Salad ($5.99).
As we relaxed and waited for our orders, I took note of the simple, cheery décor, with the bright yellow walls and the gleaming stainless-steel tabletops. In this day and age, when cleanliness is more important than ever, this place ranks high on the spotless scale.
We waited around 20 minutes for our orders and because my dish lacked a menu description, I wasn’t quite sure what was going to show up. The person who took our orders was very helpful, but rather than ask for help, I decided to allow it to be a surprise.
The platter turned out to be sliced beef on heated flatbread served with tahini, pickled vegetables and French fries, with a garlic and hot sauce served on the side. Because the sandwich was cut into easy-to-manage squares, I had no trouble sharing it with my husband when I was too full to finish.
He, too, was pleased with his lamb kabob sandwich served on a fresh pita and described the meat as “very tender and deliciously garlicky.” He also said he enjoyed the fresh flavors of the Middle Eastern Salad made with cucumbers, cilantro and tomato.
I learned later, from visiting the QuickChick Facebook page, that everything is made fresh daily and that they often advertise additional items not listed on their menu, like baklava, spinach pies and chicken al kabsa (similar to Indian biryani). If you’re interested in learning about more menu items, be sure to check their page before you head out.
QuickChick Shawarma and Grill is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but is closed from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays.
