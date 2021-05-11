Discerning Diner: QuickChick Shawarma and Grill offers authentic Middle Eastern cuisine

Those who dine out often and are tired of the same old selections may want to give QuickChick Shawarma and Grill a try. The eatery, classified as fast casual, is located on the Carlisle Pike in the Hampden Shops, where the short-lived Which Wich was located.

When my husband and I arrived last Friday during the lunch hour, we were greeted by a friendly fellow working behind the counter. We took note of the large, professional looking menu that hangs on the front wall and took a few minutes to peruse the selections before heading to our seat.

A few minutes later, the same man who greeted us, brought out a small sampler of a few of their offerings: tahini salad, made with toasted, ground sesame seeds and cucumber; a tasty hummus, crafted from chickpeas; and a garlicky, flavorful baba ghanoush made with mashed eggplant and seasonings.

Those who assume that they are unfamiliar with shawarma may have seen it before, perhaps at a street fair. Shawarma is meat stacked in a cone-like shape, loaded on a vertical rotisserie and shaved thin. On the day we visited, chicken was loaded on the rotating rotisserie.